Unity Bank’s Virtual Car Show Raises $5,000 for Family Promise of Hunterdon and Warren Counties

/EIN News/ -- CLINTON, N.J., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank has donated $5,000 to Family Promise of Hunterdon County and Family Promise of Warren County after holding its first virtual car show. The 14th Annual Cruisin’ Bob’s Classic Car Show, which for the prior 13 years had been held at the bank’s Clinton headquarters, was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Unity Bank donated all proceeds from the virtual car show to the non-profits, in addition to donating volunteer time to coordinate the event, which raised $3,475 through the 65 car registrations received and sponsorships from local businesses. Unity Bank made an additional donation to bring the final fundraising total to $5,000.

“Family Promise provides valuable assistance to people in need and their services are increasingly important during the current crisis,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “We appreciate the generous support from the car show registrants and sponsors. The car show has been a special event for the community for 14 years and we feel privileged to support the organization’s important work.”

Unity featured registrants and their cars on its website at unitybank.com/benefitcarshow . The website will be live through the end of August. Car show sponsors included Unity Bank (host and sponsor), The Dallas Group of America, Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club, Tony O’Reilly & Associates, Market Masters Media Group, Van Doren Oil Company, Flemington Porsche Audi VW, MSI Plumbing & Remodeling, HRS Transport, Shift4 Payments, Old Mountain Studio, Round Valley Financial LLC, and Yankee Public Relations.

Family Promise of Hunterdon County and Family Promise of Warren County provide services to both help overcome and prevent homelessness through the Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN) – a network of congregations and volunteers who provide overnight/weekend shelter, home-cooked meals, and companionship to families who enter the program. Comprehensive case management, licensed counseling services and a donation program are also available.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).