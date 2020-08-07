Minister Dara Calleary welcomes the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) providing IHRB Officers with enhanced investigative powers

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Dara Calleary T.D, formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between his Department and the IHRB providing for officers of the Regulatory Board being given powers as authorised officers by the Minister under section 10 of the Animal Remedies Act 1993 as amended, enhancing the IHRB’s investigative powers with regards to the use of Animal Remedies. This will provide further assurance to all stakeholders in preserving the reputation and confidence in Irish Horse Racing.

Minister Calleary stated, “This MOU aims to advance the already collaborative working arrangements between my Department and the IHRB to improve the oversight, investigative and enforcement powers of the Horse Racing industry to support animal welfare and to strengthen domestic and international confidence in its ‘brand’. Whilst extending the powers of the IHRB officers, the MOU does not alter the criteria or sanctioning process of the IHRB. Related prosecutions will remain at the discretion of my Department.”

Minister Calleary added, “My Department has been engaging with the IHRB for a number of months to develop this agreement and will continue to provide assistance to the Board, to meet the evolving needs of the racing industry while respecting the strong heritage of Irish racing.”

Denis Egan, Chief Executive of the IHRB said “We are very pleased to sign the MOU with the Department. It will give our Veterinary Officers additional investigative powers as authorised officers, which we welcome. I would also like to thank the Department and their officials for their ongoing assistance and we look forward to continuing our excellent working relationship with them in the future under the new arrangements.”

Notes to Editors

The MOU will provide additional powers to IHRB designated officers under section 10 of the Animal Remedies Act 1993 as amended.

IHRB officers will be trained to exercise powers and functions of authorised officers, such as seizing unauthorised or prohibited animal remedies, in relation to a variety of horses, land, premises and a number of actors across the sector. These include:

Thoroughbred breeders, their breeding establishments, or horses from other such establishments which have not yet entered training;

Persons acting under the direction of or under the control of a Thoroughbred breeder in relation to a horse to which the MOU applies;

Licensed Persons and Horses in the possession of, returned in training by or under the control of a Licensed Person within the meaning of the Rules of Racing;

Race meetings and Point to Point fixtures held under the jurisdiction and authority of the IHRB and Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee;

Any person who is an Owner, Trainer, Handler, Permit Holder, Authorised Agent, or Authorised Representative (within the meaning of the Rules of Racing and Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Rules and/or the Irish National Hunt Regulations for Point to Point Steeplechases as appropriate) and any other person who is acting under the direction of or under the control of or on behalf of an Owner, Trainer, Authorised Agent, or Authorised Representative in relation to a horse to which the MOU applies; and

Any land in respect of which a horse to which the MOU applies happens to be or has been.

ENDS

Date Released: 07 August 2020