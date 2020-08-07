Members of the Latino Caucus Endorse the Healthy Terminals Act

Trenton – Members of the Latino Caucus are proud to endorse the Healthy Terminals Act, S-989/A2487.

This bill would empower 10,000 workers at Newark Liberty International Airport with access to meaningful and affordable health insurance. Latino workers are essential to the airport, one of NJ’s strongest economic hubs, and must be guaranteed a fair level of protection for the risks that they take on the job.

Working on the frontlines without healthcare, Latinos experience the most devastating effects of the coronavirus. The Healthy Terminals Act can change that. New Jersey cannot wait any longer for this bill. We encourage the Senate and the Assembly to vote in favor of this bill and for the Governor to swiftly sign.