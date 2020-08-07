Waterfowl Hunting Permits Available for Deal Island, Fairmount

August 7, 2020

Lottery Open for Wildlife Management Area Impoundments

Fairmount Wildlife Management Area

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced a new schedule and process for annual permit-only waterfowl hunting at Deal Island Wildlife Management Area and Fairmount Wildlife Management Area impoundments, located in Somerset County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The changes are being made to reduce crowding and improve the quality of waterfowl hunting during the regular duck season.

Applications for permits for both the Deal Island and Fairmount impoundments are now available on the Department’s website and are due Sept. 14. Permits for the regular duck season will be issued by lottery conducted in mid-September.

These permits will allow the selected hunter and up to two additional guests to hunt on the dates for which they are chosen.

The 2020-2021 schedule provides 17 open hunting dates during the three combined duck season segments at both impoundments as follows:

During the October segment: opening day and Saturdays

During the November segment: opening day, Saturdays, and the Friday following Thanksgiving

During the December-January segment: opening day and Saturdays, with Wednesdays added after Jan. 1.

Hunters should note that a permit will now be required to hunt on all open days during the regular duck season at the Deal Island impoundment. As in the past, a permit will be required to hunt at the Fairmount impoundments on the opening day of each segment of the regular duck season.

All the impoundments will remain open to qualified hunters without permits on special youth and veteran hunting days, and during the September Resident Goose Season. In addition, the Fairmount impoundments will be open during the September Teal Season without permits, although the Deal Island impoundment will be closed during that time..

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-651-2065, ext.100.