Coronavirus - Sudan: COVID-19, flooding and pockets of violence continue to drive humanitarian needs in Sudan

Number of COVID-19 transmissions continue to increase in Sudan. Nearly 11,800 people had contracted the virus, including 763 who died from the disease, as of 3 August.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 36,000 children in White Nile received psychosocial support to deal with stress caused by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, humanitarians and the Government are providing life-saving assistance to people who lost their houses, food and livelihoods during the recent floods across the country. More than 50,000 people have been affected so far.

Aid organizations are also assisting millions of people across Sudan in a monthly basis, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, insecurity and the economic crisis. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of OCHA Sudan.

