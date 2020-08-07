Coronavirus – Africa: Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger

On August 7, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of four million and eight hundred thousand US dollars for the people who became refugees or internally displaced persons due to the deteriorated security conditions and the host communities in Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger.

1. The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees and internally displaced persons in the areas of WASH, health, local integration, and provision of shelters through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Internatioanl organization of Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) . In addition, the grant will help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 through supporting in the health sector.