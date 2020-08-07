Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2020 Technology, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast 2026

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market - 2020-2026

Summary:

The colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 4.6% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Colorectal cancer has one of the largest incidence and prevalence rates, worldwide. Primary causes of colorectal cancer are said to be lifestyle disorders, ageing, and diet.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an increase of around 70% is expected in the colorectal cancer cases across the world, by 2030.

Therefore, high incidence and prevalence rates are the primary factors, driving the market studied.

According to a research article published in 2016, “Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality among adults younger than 50 years in the United States”.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is estimated to account for over 9% of all cancer incidences and is a major cause of morbidity and mortality throughout the world. CRC is the second-most-common cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer, colon cancer, or rectal cancer, and is any form of cancer that affects the colon and the rectum. The report tracks revenue generated by therapeutics used for the management of colorectal cancer, along with various screening tests, kits, and medical devices used for the diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

Drivers and Risks

In addition to this, the report provides a clear understanding of the fundamental dynamics as it unfolds key facts about the global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market. Numerous volume trends and pricing antiquity, as well as the market value of the product/service, is also evaluated to get a good grasp of the overall Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Immunotherapy Blockbusters to Remain a Significant Revenue Source For Leading Players Due to Label Expansions Despite Approaching Patent Expiry.

Bevacizumab (Avastin) is a monoclonal antibody that prevents tumors from growing in blood vessels, by antagonizing vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is a substance released by tumors to stimulate new blood vessel formation. The FDA approved a labeling extension for bevacizumab, administered in combination with intravenous 5-fluorouracil-based chemotherapy, for the second-line treatment of metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum. The approval of cyramza (ramucirumab) for second-line Avastin pre-treated metastatic setting, in 2016, is expected to propel the growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market, in the future.

United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Geographically, the United States holds the largest market share with respect to demand and revenue. In 2017, 39,910 new rectal cancer cases and 95,520 new colon cancer cases were reported in the United States based on the estimates by the American Cancer Society. These estimates indicate that colorectal cancer is increasing its prevalence in the United States, which is in turn, leading to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a strong growth pattern in the coming years, with China and India showing rapid progress. In 2015, Roche signed an agreement with an insurance company in Shenzhen City. The Chinese people were among the first few to approve Avastin for reimbursement. This is expected to increase access to colorectal cancer therapeutics in China.

Competitive Landscape

Several large drug and equipment manufacturers exist within the global colorectal cancer diagnostic and therapeutics market. Moreover, several new biotech firms are also active in the therapeutics segment. Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Clinical Genomics, Companion DX, EDP Biotech, Epigenomics AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novigenix, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, and VolitionRX, among others.

Regional description

The status and prospects of the various regions for the period from 2020 to 2026 are mentioned and the investment opportunities and the regulation of government policies in every region have been highlighted in the report. The analysis and forecast of the Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market have been done wherein the market is concentrated that includes the regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Central, and South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Method of research

To provide the status of the market during the forecast period, the performance of the market is examined via Porter’s Five Force Model analysis that includes parameters of the potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers and industry competitors. This research methodology provides crucial information for knowing the Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market. An in-depth analysis of the market is also implemented to identify the various constraints and opportunities of the key players. Furthermore, SWOT analysis is also done that provides categorical details about the Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Key players

The report sets forth the company profiling of all the key players on a global basis and also lists the influential vendors and manufacturers that are contributing significantly to the market growth. The key players play an essential role in the growth or fall of the market trends. The report also casts a light on the new entries as well as the high-end players that are guiding and dominating the Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Table of Content: Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2026



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

