Bamboo Shack Reopens Miami, Florida Restaurant With New Curbside Pickup And Delivery Options
Bamboo Shack Miami Offers New Curbside Pickup & Delivery Options
We have been excited to bring the taste of the Bahamas to everyone in South Florida.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamboo Shack, the Bahamian-based restaurant is announcing they will be reopening their restaurant in Miami, Florida in August 2020. The restaurant, which first opened in October 2016, closed for a quick renovation including repairs to the building. The restaurant has remained open during the coronavirus outbreak and served customers via takeout and delivery via Postmates, Doordash, Ubereats and others. Now, thanks in large part to the renovations, curbside options are available as well for faster service. The company announced in a statement in March that they would follow local regulations for all its locations but would also air on the side of caution.
— Clyde Bullard
“The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority. As with hurricanes, we follow all local government recommendations and regulations to ensure the safety of everyone in the Bamboo Shack family. However, with the coronavirus pandemic we wanted to be extra cautious to ensure that enough time had passed that we can take the proper precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. New regulations tell us what we need to do to practice safe operations and create a clean and safe environment for everyone. The curbside addition is a major benefit to our customers and ensures a healthy option for the handling of their food” Bamboo Shack Representative
The company had plans to unveil new features in the summer of 2020 and many of those features will still be presented throughout the remainder of the year. This includes easier online ordering, partnerships with several delivery services, featured specials each week and a loyalty program which includes discounts.
“We have been excited to bring the taste of the Bahamas to everyone in South Florida. Though we are neighbors, we have been surprised that the region lacks accessibility to places that offer such freshly prepared tropical cuisine, infused with interesting spices and flavors that speak to the heart and soul of Caribbean cooking. Many Miami and South Florida residents love going to the Bahamas and wish they could enjoy the flavors and selection more often. This restaurant is the first step to making our food and culture more accessible to the United States.”
About The Company
Bamboo Shack was founded by Elaine Ann Williams-Pinder, an entrepreneur who was born and raised in the Bahamas. Williams-Pinder has had success in several areas of business and always had a passion for the restaurant industry. She opened the Bamboo Shack restaurant in the Bahamas and the business thrived, quickly leading to expansion throughout the islands as the leading native fast food franchise. In the past decade, she refocused her efforts on expansion to the United States with the first location being setup in Miami Gardens, Florida. Thanks to the early success of the first restaurant, the team has begun work on expansion throughout the South Florida area.
Clyde Bullard
Bamboo Shack
+1 786-440-7577
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter