Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as at 7 August 9am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,007,366) deaths (22,066), and recoveries (690,436) by region:
Central (49,648 cases; 945 deaths; 36,324 recoveries): Burundi (400; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,620; 59; 1,641), Chad (942; 76; 838), Congo (3,637; 58; 1,585), DRC (9,308; 215; 8,048), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,787; 51; 5,609), Sao Tome & Principe (878; 15; 797)
Eastern (85,624; 1,908; 47,356): Comoros (388; 7; 340), Djibouti (5,334; 59; 5,066), Eritrea (282; 0; 225), Ethiopia (20,900; 356; 9,027), Kenya (24,411; 399; 10,444), Madagascar (12,526; 134; 10,148), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,111; 5; 1,258), Seychelles (126; 0; 124), Somalia (3,227; 93; 1,728), South Sudan (2,463; 47; 1,247), Sudan (11,780; 763; 6,137), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,223; 5; 1,102)
Northern (170,224; 6,968; 99,747): Algeria (33,070; 1,260; 23,238), Egypt (95,006; 4,951; 48,898), Libya (4,475; 99; 640), Mauritania (6,382; 157; 5,174), Morocco (29,644; 449; 20,553), Tunisia (1,642; 51; 1,241), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (5; 1; 3)
Southern (565,108; 10,211; 400,106): Angola (1,483; 64; 520), Botswana (909; 2; 74), Eswatini (2,968; 55; 1,476), Lesotho (742; 23; 175), Malawi (4,491; 137; 2,137), Mozambique (2,120; 15; 795), Namibia (2,652; 15; 563), South Africa (538,184; 9,604; 387,316), Zambia (7,164; 199; 5,786), Zimbabwe (4,395; 97; 1,264)
Western (136,762; 2,034; 106,903): Benin (1,914, 38; 1,600), Burkina Faso (1,162; 54; 963), Cape Verde (2,734; 27; 2,010), Côte d'Ivoire (16,447; 103; 12,484), Gambia (935; 16; 136), Ghana (40,097; 206; 36,638), Guinea (7,664; 49; 6,757), Guinea-Bissau (2,032; 27; 944), Liberia (1,224; 78; 705), Mali (2,552; 124; 1,954), Niger (1,153; 69; 1,057), Nigeria (45,244; 930; 32,430), Senegal (10,715; 223; 7,101), Sierra Leone (1,877; 68; 1,427), Togo (1,012; 22; 697)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).