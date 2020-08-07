Incysus Therapeutics to Present at Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced that the Company will present an overview of the company and at the upcoming Summer Private Company Showcase 2020 hosted by Solebury Trout, Piper Sandler and White & Case. During the 20-minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically with answers provided at the discretion of the company on an individual basis afterwards. Details are as follows:



Incysus is currently enrolling patients in two Phase 1 clinical trials. In February of 2020, Incysus initiated enrollment in a Phase 1 study of gamma-delta T cell immunotherapy in leukemia patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplantation. That study, the first trial of an ex-vivo expanded and activated, allogeneic gamma-delta immunotherapy, is being conducted at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. Additionally, in February of 2020, the Company also initiated enrollment in a Phase 1 study of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. That study is being conducted at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Incysus’ Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) is the first genetically engineered gamma-delta T cell therapy to be administered to patients.



About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. The Company’s first clinical program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma and its second program is targeted for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Information about the Company’s clinical trial in GBM can be found here ( NCT04165941 ) and for leukemia can be found here ( NCT03533816 ). For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.Incysus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

