BioCardia To Conduct Mid-Year Conference Call and Corporate Update August 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, today announced it will be conducting a mid-year corporate update conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8:30AM ET. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.



To listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-877-270-2148 and international callers should call 1-412-902-6510. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/bcda200813.html , which is also available through the company’s website at http://www.biocardia.com/investors/investor-information/id/1041 .

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 13, 2020 at the above links. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through September 3, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10147151.



About BioCardia®:

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, Calif., is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP® autologous and NK1R+ allogenic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery system and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include references to future enrollment in this second pivotal clinical trial and statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and obtaining regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David McClung, Chief Financial Officer

investors@BioCardia.com , (650) 226-0120