Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,771 in the last 365 days.

BIO-key, Provider of Multi-Factor Identity and Access Management Solutions, Hosts Q2 Investor Call Friday, Aug 14 at 10am ET

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2020 results on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET (details below). Results will be reported prior to the market’s opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the conference call.

Conference Call Details
Date / Time     Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:      1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
Live Webcast / Replay:     Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months
Audio Replay:     1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10147125

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Engage with BIO-key 
Facebook – Corporate:     BIO-key International
Twitter – Corporate:     @BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors:     @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits – Investors:     @BIO_keyIR 

Investor & Media Contacts 
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800
bkyi@catalyst-ir.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

BIO-key, Provider of Multi-Factor Identity and Access Management Solutions, Hosts Q2 Investor Call Friday, Aug 14 at 10am ET

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.