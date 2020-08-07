Store Managers Shine Bright: Cast Your Vote in the People's Pick

Aug 7, 2020

By Rebecca Daniels, Manager, Education, FMI

If nothing else this year, grocery workers have been embraced by their communities as true heroes in the public battle to withstand the dangers of the pandemic. People recognized this in the service of workers day in and day out, but they also saw an industry rise to the occasion of supporting vulnerable shoppers in their communities, through food bank donations and new in-store shopping measures, while still prioritizing customer service time and time again.

Our U.S. Grocery Shopping Trends COVID-19 Tracker shows shoppers have appreciated their store’s handling of the COVID-19 health emergency. Nearly 75% of shoppers assigned a top-3 rating to how their primary food store has responded to the pandemic. Additionally, the percentage of shoppers who view their primary food store and food stores in general, as “on my side,” helping them and their families stay healthy, remains high (63% and 55%, respectively).

Dagmar Boggs, chief retail sales and bottler operations officer at The Coca-Cola Company, added, “We at Coca-Cola have been proud to sponsor the FMI Store Manager Awards for the past seven years. We are especially proud of the incredible commitment and bravery that store managers and employees, as well as our bottlers have demonstrated over the last several months in helping to ensure we keep our stores stocked as our communities face challenging times.”

If you haven’t already, please meet our 2020 Store Manager Awards Finalists, then cast your vote for your favorite store manager in our People’s Pick Contest running from Monday, August 10 – Friday, August 14.

Each Finalists for the Store Manager Awards qualify to be a part of the People's Pick Award contest. All finalists will be posted on FMI's website for one week and the nominee with the most votes by the end of the week wins a special trophy and $500 to celebrate their store employees.