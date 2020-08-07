Arvinas to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 11 at 10:20 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company’s website at www.arvinas.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com .

Contacts for Arvinas



Investors

Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations

ir@arvinas.com