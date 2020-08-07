Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
eGain to Present at Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications virtual conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:00pm ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on August 11th and 12th.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

To access a live webcast or replay of the fireside chat, visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com

 

 

 

