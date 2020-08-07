Global Medical Cannabis Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Scope

The study on global Medical Cannabis market reviews important categories, along with relevant market and production information, market descriptions and issues, and prime applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This study has been conducted in interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of products and services, as well as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into a particular sector. The base year has been calculated for the years from 2020 to 2026.

Get a Free Sample Report on Medical Cannabis Industry Outlook @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5683618-global-medical-cannabis-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Medical Cannabis market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Cannabis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Medical Cannabis market is segmented into

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Segment by Application, the Medical Cannabis market is segmented into

Pain

Arthritis

Neurological Disease (Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurological Applications)

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Medical Cannabis market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Medical Cannabis market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis

Medical Cannabis market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Medical Cannabis business, the date to enter into the Medical Cannabis market, Medical Cannabis product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BOL Pharma

Tilray

Medreleaf Corporation

Aurora Cannabis, Inc

Canopy Growth Corporation

Insys Therapeutics, Inc

Aphria, Inc

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

Medical Marijuana Inc

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Medical Cannabis Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

……Continued

Ask Any Query on Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share, and Volume @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5683618-global-medical-cannabis-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026