Global Medical Cannabis Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
The study on global Medical Cannabis market reviews important categories, along with relevant market and production information, market descriptions and issues, and prime applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This study has been conducted in interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of products and services, as well as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into a particular sector. The base year has been calculated for the years from 2020 to 2026.
Medical Cannabis market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Cannabis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Medical Cannabis market is segmented into
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
Cannabidiol (CBD)
Segment by Application, the Medical Cannabis market is segmented into
Pain
Arthritis
Neurological Disease (Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurological Applications)
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Medical Cannabis market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Medical Cannabis market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis
Medical Cannabis market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Medical Cannabis business, the date to enter into the Medical Cannabis market, Medical Cannabis product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
BOL Pharma
Tilray
Medreleaf Corporation
Aurora Cannabis, Inc
Canopy Growth Corporation
Insys Therapeutics, Inc
Aphria, Inc
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited
GW Pharmaceuticals, plc
Medical Marijuana Inc
