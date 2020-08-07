Use Of Polymer Beads As Cleaning Agents In The Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Is Gaining Traction

Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymer beads are being used as cleaning agents in the soap and cleaning compounds market, to reduce water and energy consumption. Tiny, spheroidal plastic chips beads absorb stains, stray dye, and soil, carrying them away from fabrics, resulting in a cleaning process that uses less water and chemicals than traditional commercial washing machines. It also washes fabrics at lower temperatures, thereby conserving energy. For example, Xeros developed near-waterless polymer bead cleaning technology for the dry cleaning, hospitality and industrial industries.

The global soap and cleaning compounds market size is expected to decline from $187.4 billion in 2019 to $184.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The global soap and cleaning compounds market size is expected to continue declining and reach $182.9 billion in 2023.

The soap and cleaning compounds manufacturing market share consists of the sales of soap and cleaning compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce and package soaps and other cleaning compounds, surface active agents, and textile and leather finishing agents, used to reduce tension or speed the drying process.

The global soap and cleaning compounds market share is segmented by type into soap and other detergent manufacturing, surface active agent manufacturing, and polish and other sanitation goods manufacturing. By application, the market is segmented into household and commercial. By distribution channel, it is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, e-commerce, pharmacy stores, and others. By category, it is segmented into mass and premium. By end use application, it is segmented into health & beauty, dishwash, clothes, and others.

Major players in the global soap and cleaning compounds market are P&G, Unilever, Ecolab Inc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, and Colgate-Palmolive. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global soap and cleaning compounds market, accounting for 30% of the total share in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global soap and cleaning compounds market. Africa was the smallest region in the global soap and cleaning compounds market.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports From The Business Research Company

Soap And Other Detergents Global Market Report 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soap-and-other-detergents-global-market-report)

Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surface-active-agents-global-market-report)

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

