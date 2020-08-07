Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,974 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary and Theft One Offenses in the Second District

 

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary and Theft One offenses that occurred in the Second District.

 

  • On Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 7:40 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 4600 block of Ashby Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-103-113

 

  • On Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 5100 block of Albemarle Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-103-120

 

  • On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at approximately 2:00 am, the suspect gained entry to the garage of a residence in the 4800 block of Dexter Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 20-104-497

 

  • On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 5:20 am, two suspects gained entry to a garage of a residence in the 4800 block of U Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. Burglary One CCN: 20-107-311

 

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21 year-old Marcus Kemp, of Southeast, DC. At the time of his arrest, he was operating a stolen vehicle and was found to be in possession of a handgun. He was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 20-111-795.

 

After further investigation by detectives, Kemp was also charged in the above offenses.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary and Theft One Offenses in the Second District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.