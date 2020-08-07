Arrest Made in Burglary and Theft One Offenses in the Second District
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary and Theft One offenses that occurred in the Second District.
- On Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 7:40 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 4600 block of Ashby Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-103-113
- On Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 5100 block of Albemarle Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-103-120
- On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at approximately 2:00 am, the suspect gained entry to the garage of a residence in the 4800 block of Dexter Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 20-104-497
- On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 5:20 am, two suspects gained entry to a garage of a residence in the 4800 block of U Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. Burglary One CCN: 20-107-311
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21 year-old Marcus Kemp, of Southeast, DC. At the time of his arrest, he was operating a stolen vehicle and was found to be in possession of a handgun. He was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 20-111-795.
After further investigation by detectives, Kemp was also charged in the above offenses.