8/6/20-ALL STATE PARKS ON O‘AHU CLOSING EFFECTIVE FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT

For Immediate News Release: August 6, 2020

ALL STATE PARKS ON O‘AHU CLOSING EFFECTIVE FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT

Closure Plan Mirrors C&C Act with Care – Do Not Gather Order

(Honolulu) – Large, unauthorized gatherings, social crowding, and disregard for compliance with COVID-19 safety rules is leading to the closure of all DLNR Division of State Parks units on the island of O‘ahu. The effective closure dates mirror those of the City and County of Honolulu’s Act with Care – Do Not Gather order, also released this afternoon by Mayor Kirk Caldwell, with the approval of Governor David Ige. This means parks will close after midnight tomorrow and remain closed at least until midnight on Sept. 4, 2020.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, “The current surge of COVID-19 cases on O‘ahu requires immediate action for public health and safety. This surge has been attributed to not wearing protective facemasks, being in large social gatherings, and some people simply ignoring the health practices that have been implemented to try and get coronavirus under control.”

The closure includes all O‘ahu State Parks, Waysides, Lookouts, Scenic Shorelines, Recreation Areas, and Monuments. Camping is suspended and includes, Ahupua’a o Kahana State Park, Keaiwa State Recreation Area, Malaekahana State Recreation Area (both the for the Kalanai and Kahuku sections) and Sand Island State Recreation Area.

State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell said, “Our park units and ambient trails, resources and beaches provide a critical respite, diversion and recreational experience from the emotional challenges of COVID-19, but due to the mounting reckless and utter disregard to wearing facemasks and the simple and well known social distancing protocols, these areas must be now be closed. We have observed an increasing number of people ignoring protocols that have been drilled into our society to protect our collective safety. It is unfortunate at a time when we need access for exercise, health and peace of mind that certain behaviors require rapid and a definitive unilateral action by the City and County of Honolulu and the State of Hawai‘i.”

O‘ahu State Parks are being closed for consistency with today’s orders from the City and County against gathering.

