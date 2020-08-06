8/6/20-ON-LINE PARTICIPATION ENCOURAGED FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS ON PROPOSED MO’OMOMI COMMUNITY-BASED SUBSISTENCE FISHING AREA ON MOLOKA‘I

ON-LINE PARTICIPATION ENCOURAGED FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS ON PROPOSED MO’OMOMI COMMUNITY-BASED SUBSISTENCE FISHING AREA ON MOLOKA‘I

(Honolulu) – With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, all stakeholders are strongly encouraged to participate on-line for a statewide, online public hearing on the proposed adoption of new rules to establish the Moʻomomi Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA) on Moloka`i’s northwestern coast. The goal of the CBSFA is to establish a marine managed area to maintain sustainable long-term harvest of key subsistence fish stocks and to reaffirm traditional and customary native Hawaiian subsistence fishing practices.

Brian Neilson, Administrator of the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) said, “This innovative option of an online hearing, especially with the spike in coronavirus infections, provides a safe and appropriate physical distancing for DLNR/DAR to hear from everyone regarding these important nearshore marine resources. The ability to harvest and provide food in a sustainable manner is critical especially, in these current times.”

The proposed CBSFA extends from ‘Īlio Point in the west to Nihoa Flats in the east; from the shoreline out to approximately one mile. The proposed changes to Hawai‘i Administrative Rules would establish new bag limits, size limits, seasonal closures, and/or gear restrictions for uhu, kūmū, kole, moi, spiny lobster, `opihi, and limu; prohibit night diving and SCUBA spearfishing; prohibit commercial fishing, with exceptions for bottom fishing for deep-7 bottom fish and trolling for all species; and establish special regulations to minimize disturbance of the marine environment in Kawaʻaloa Bay.

“DLNR/DAR are excited to support a safe option online to continue moving forward with management, designed to allow for long term sustainable subsistence harvest such as the Moʻomomi CBSFA,” said Luna Kekoa, CBSFA Planner with DAR. He added, “This is just one example of how we can meet the Governor’s goal to effectively manage at least 30% of nearshore marine waters of the Main Hawaiian Islands by 2030.”

Anyone interested can view a pre-recorded presentation describing the proposed rules, which will be made available for viewing via a link on the DAR website one week prior to the hearings.

The online public hearing is on August 19, 2020. Comments to the department will be accepted during this hearing. For anyone without access to the internet or who are uncomfortable participating in this way, other options are set up for providing comments. There are three ways to participate:

Online : Live video/oral testimony via the internet or telephone at the online public hearing on August 19, 2020, from 5:30 to 9:30 pm. To participate, you will need either a computer with internet access, a video camera, and a microphone, or a telephone. To sign up, please email your request to: [email protected] or call (808) 347-0317 at least 48 hours in advance. Please include your email, full name, and phone number. A confirmation will be sent to you with instructions and the meeting link and call-in number. You can view the online public hearing at the DAR website or on Youtube.

In-person : People without telephone or internet access can present testimony in person (by appointment only) on August 19, 2020, at the following times and location:

Kualapu`u Charter School, 260 Farrington Ave, Kualapu`u, Moloka`i – 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

BLNR Boardroom, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu, O`ahu – 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Kaua`i Veterans Center, 3215 Kapule Hwy, Līhu`e, Kaua`i – 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Hilo State Building, DAGS Conference Room, 75 Aupuni Street, Hilo, Hawai`i – 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Maui DAR Office, 130 Mahalani Street, Wailuku, Maui – 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority – Hale Iako, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive Kailua Kona- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Lāna`i DOCARE/DOFAW Office, 917 Fraser Avenue, Lanai City, Lāna`i – 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

To provide testimony in person at one of the public hearing locations above, please email [email protected] or call (808) 347-0317 to register at least 48 hours in advance. Please include your full name, phone number, and hearing location. A confirmation will be sent to registrants with instructions for testifying in person. People providing in-person testimony must wear a mask at all times and comply with physical distancing guidelines. Only one person at a time will be allowed into the hearing area to present their testimony to a hearing officer. All others will be required to wait outside or in their vehicles until their assigned time slot.

Written testimony : Mail or email written testimony by close of business on August 26, 2020, to the DAR Honolulu office, [email protected] or [email protected].

# # #

View online: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpGVbR8IMi1hnPksQeSVUZA

DAR Honolulu Office – 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 330,

Honolulu, HI 96813

DAR website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar

Media Contact:

Giovonni Parks

Communications Specialist

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]