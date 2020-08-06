National Fuel Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Provides Preliminary Guidance for Fiscal 2021

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year and for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.



FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY

GAAP earnings of $41.3 million, or $0.47 per share, which includes a $13.2 million after-tax impairment of oil and gas properties, compared to GAAP net income of $63.8 million, or $0.73 per share, in the prior year

Adjusted operating results of $50.0 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $61.8 million, or $0.71 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2)

Adjusted EBITDA of $171.9 million compared to $182.9 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24)

Pipeline & Storage Adjusted EBITDA of $50.5 million, an increase of 35% from the prior year, driven primarily by the successful resolution of a National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation rate proceeding, and reduced O&M expense

E&P segment net production of 56.0 Bcfe, an increase of 1.3 Bcfe from the prior year

7.3 Bcf of price-related natural gas curtailments due to sustained low Appalachian pricing

Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $1.92 per Mcf, down $0.44 per Mcf from the prior year

Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $50.70 per Bbl, down $12.22 per Bbl from the prior year

Gathering Adjusted EBITDA of $27.8 million, largely unchanged from the prior year despite the impact of price-related curtailments

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “The benefits of our integrated, diversified business model are evident as we move through fiscal 2020, with strong results from our rate-regulated subsidiaries providing an important measure of stability in the face of commodity price headwinds. To the latter point, our Exploration and Production segment activity level dropped to a single rig in mid-June and we continue to voluntarily curtail a portion of our Appalachian spot market volumes, which we anticipate will continue while low prices persist through the remainder of the summer.

Turning to fiscal 2021, as we integrate our recently-closed, highly-accretive Appalachian acquisition into our longer-term plans, we expect our Upstream and Gathering operations to immediately generate significant free cash flow. Additionally, we have line of sight on meaningful growth in our Pipeline & Storage business, driven largely by near-term expansion and modernization projects, including our Empire North project which we expect to come online in the next few months. Overall, National Fuel is well-positioned to grow our earnings and cash flows, maintain the strength of our balance sheet, and generate strong returns for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 41,250 $ 63,753 $ 21,773 $ 257,009 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) 18,236 — 195,997 — Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (4,986 ) — (53,489 ) — Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020 — — 56,770 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) — (1,020 ) — (783 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — 214 — 164 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (5,639 ) (1,420 ) 794 1,096 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 1,184 298 (167 ) (230 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 50,045 $ 61,825 $ 221,678 $ 252,256 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 0.47 $ 0.73 $ 0.25 $ 2.96 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) 0.15 — 1.63 — Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020 — — 0.65 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.01 Rounding — — — 0.01 Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.57 $ 0.71 $ 2.54 $ 2.91

SALE OF TIMBER PROPERTIES

The Company has executed a purchase and sale agreement to divest substantially all of its Pennsylvania timber assets for approximately $116 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close on or before November 1, 2020. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this sale to complete the permanent financing of its recently-closed Appalachian acquisition.

DISCUSSION OF GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to reflect the impact of revised commodity price assumptions for the balance of the fiscal year, projected price-related Appalachian production curtailments, and the results of the fiscal third quarter. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share.

The Company is assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $1.85 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2020, down $0.20 per MMBtu from the previous guidance. Based on current forward differentials between NYMEX and regional spot prices for natural gas, the Company is assuming that its remaining approximately 6 Bcf of fiscal 2020 Appalachian production volumes exposed to the spot market will be curtailed. Taking into account these assumed curtailments, as well as the Company’s 7.3 Bcf of natural gas curtailments in the third fiscal quarter, the Company is decreasing its production guidance range to 240 to 245 Bcfe for fiscal 2020. Additionally, the Company is now assuming that WTI oil prices will average $40.00 per barrel (Bbl) for the remainder of fiscal 2020, an increase of $17.50 per Bbl from the $22.50 assumed in the previous guidance. The Company’s other guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance.

The Company is also initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2021. National Fuel is projecting that its fiscal 2021 earnings will be within a range of $3.40 to $3.70 per share, or $3.55 per share at the midpoint of the range, an increase of approximately 27% from the midpoint of the Company’s updated fiscal 2020 guidance range. The Company’s fiscal 2021 earnings projections are being driven largely by an increase in Seneca’s forecasted natural gas production and the associated impact on Gathering segment revenues resulting from the Company’s recent Appalachian acquisition, as well as the expected commencement of full service on the Company’s Empire North project in late fiscal 2020.

Seneca’s fiscal 2021 net production is expected to be in the range of 305 to 335 Bcfe, an increase of 77.5 Bcf versus fiscal 2020. This expected increase is driven by the aforementioned acquisition, which includes significant flowing natural gas production, all of which will be gathered by Company-owned facilities. As a result, the Company expects Gathering segment revenues to be in the range of $185 million to $200 million, an increase of $50 million from the midpoint of the Company’s fiscal 2020 guidance.

In addition, the Company is projecting its natural gas price realizations after hedging to increase by approximately $0.10 per Mcf from its estimated fiscal 2020 realizations, driven in large part by higher expected NYMEX and regional spot prices for natural gas. Through physical firm sales contracts in place with third parties, as well as its firm transport capacity, Seneca currently has secured marketing outlets for 278 Bcf, or approximately 91%, of its projected fiscal 2021 Appalachian production. Approximately 202 Bcf of these sales, or 66% of the Company’s projected fiscal 2021 Appalachian production, are either matched with a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no cost collars, or were entered into at a fixed price.

As a result of the Company’s increased production base, as well as the highly synergistic nature of the Company’s Appalachian acquisition, fiscal 2021 Exploration and Production segment operating costs are expected to be reduced by approximately $0.10 per Mcfe based on the midpoint of the respective LOE, G&A, and DD&A guidance ranges.

Based on the Company’s current activity level, which includes a single drilling rig and completion crew in Appalachia and reduced activity in California, the Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2021 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $290 million to $330 million, a $75 million reduction versus fiscal 2020 at the midpoint. Gathering segment capital expenditures are expected to be $30 million to $40 million in fiscal 2021, a decline of $30 million at the midpoint.

Pipeline and Storage segment capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $250 million to $300 million. The $100 million increase at the midpoint of the range is due primarily to spending on the recently-certificated $280 million FM100 expansion and modernization project that is expected to add approximately $50 million in annualized revenues and is anticipated to be placed in service in late calendar 2021. Utility segment capital expenditures are expected to be modestly increased as compared to fiscal 2020 at $90 million to $100 million as the Company continues to invest in the modernization of its gas distribution systems, and expects a return to spending levels in fiscal 2021 consistent with those experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the Company’s consolidated capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 are expected to be in a range of $660 million to $770 million, essentially flat versus fiscal 2020 at the midpoint of the respective ranges.

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 are outlined in the table on page 8.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON COMPANY’S COVID-19 RESPONSE

Mr. Bauer added: “During these unprecedented times, the safety and well-being of our workforce, customers, and communities in which we operate is our top priority. We continue to support our employees through a number of initiatives, including providing a safe work environment, offering flexible work arrangements to meet the child care needs of our employees, and the avoidance of workforce reductions and furloughs. While National Fuel, like so many companies across the globe, has encountered new challenges in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that, to date, the Company has not experienced significant operational or financial impacts during this crisis – a testament to the diligence and commitment of our approximately 2,100 employees, who continue to meet and exceed the challenges of this ‘new normal'.

Furthermore, with operations that span the entirety of the natural gas value chain, we see firsthand the critical role that our business, and the energy industry, plays in meeting the daily needs of our communities – producing, gathering, transporting, and ultimately delivering critical low-cost energy supplies to the homes that have become our offices, schools, and gyms, and the manufacturing facilities that produce our food, supplies, and personal protective equipment.”

DISCUSSION OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion. As of the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company is no longer reporting the Energy Marketing operations as a reportable segment. The Energy Marketing operations have been included in the All Other category in the disclosures and tables that follow below. Prior year segment information has been restated to reflect this change in presentation.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (6,434 ) $ 26,512 $ (32,946 ) Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax 13,250 — 13,250 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax — (806 ) 806 Adjusted Operating Results $ 6,816 $ 25,706 $ (18,890 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,780 $ 88,175 $ (23,395 )

Seneca’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $32.9 million versus the prior year, which includes the impact of a non-cash, pre-tax impairment of Seneca’s oil and natural gas reserves.

During the third quarter, Seneca recorded a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $18.2 million ($13.2 million after-tax) to write-down the value of Seneca’s oil and natural gas reserves under the full cost method of accounting. The full cost method of accounting requires that Seneca perform a quarterly “ceiling test” to compare the present value of future revenues from its oil and natural gas reserves based on an unweighted arithmetic average of the first day of the month oil and gas prices for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period (“the ceiling”) with the book value of those reserves at the balance sheet date. If the book value of the reserves exceeds the ceiling, a non-cash impairment charge must be recorded in order to reduce the book value of the reserves to the calculated ceiling. It is anticipated that the current low commodity price environment will lead to significant non-cash impairments during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and likely in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as well.

Excluding this item, as well as the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded in the prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness (see table above), Seneca’s third quarter earnings decreased $18.9 million as the positive impacts of higher production and lower operating expenses were more than offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas and crude oil prices and higher interest expense.

Seneca produced 56.0 Bcfe during the third quarter, an increase of 1.3 Bcfe, or 2%, from the prior year. Despite approximately 7.3 Bcf of price-related curtailments, natural gas production increased 1.3 Bcf, or 2%, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells in Appalachia. Net production increased 3.2 Bcf to 27.0 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area ("WDA"), primarily due to the ongoing development program in the region. Net production decreased 1.9 Bcf to 25.1 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area ("EDA"), primarily due to natural declines in the EDA-Tioga area, partly offset by higher production in the EDA-Lycoming area where increased production from new pads exceeded price-related curtailments. Oil production for the third quarter increased 8,000 Bbls, or 1%, from the prior year as new production continues to come on-line from Seneca’s development of the Pioneer assets in the Midway Sunset area of California, as well as the Coalinga assets.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $1.92 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.44 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $50.70 per Bbl, a decrease of $12.22 per Bbl compared to the prior year. The decline in oil price realizations was due primarily to lower market prices for crude oil during the quarter and reduced price differentials at local sales points in California.

Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense decreased $1.6 million primarily due to a decline in well repairs, workover activity and steam fuel costs in California, partly offset by higher transportation costs in Appalachia due to increased production. LOE expense includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense decreased $0.7 million due largely to the ceiling test impairment recorded in the second quarter, partially offset by higher production. Seneca’s general and administrative (“G&A”) expense decreased $1.7 million despite a modest increase in production primarily due to lower personnel costs. On a unit of production basis, G&A, LOE and DD&A expenses during the quarter collectively decreased $0.11 per Mcfe, or 6% decrease, on combined G&A, LOE and DD&A expenses during the quarter.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 22,623 $ 15,792 $ 6,831 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,511 $ 37,328 $ 13,183

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $6.8 million versus the prior year primarily driven by higher operating revenues and lower operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expenses, partially offset by higher DD&A expense. The increase in operating revenues of $8.8 million, or 13%, was largely due to an increase in Supply Corporation's transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2020, in accordance with Supply Corporation's rate case settlement, coupled with new demand charges for transportation service from Supply Corporation's Line N to Monaca expansion project, which was placed in service on November 1, 2019. O&M expense decreased $4.8 million primarily due to lower compressor and facility maintenance costs, lower pipeline integrity costs and lower personnel costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $3.2 million was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation's depreciation rates associated with its rate case settlement.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently deliver Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 15,239 $ 14,638 $ 601 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,844 $ 27,852 $ (8 )

The Gathering segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.6 million versus the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues and the impact of a lower effective income tax rate, which were partially offset by higher O&M expense. Operating revenues increased $0.4 million primarily due to a 0.6 Bcf increase in gathered volumes from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. The reduction in the Gathering segment's effective tax rate was primarily due to deferred state tax adjustments that reduced income tax expense in the current quarter. The $0.4 million increase in O&M expense was due to an increase in compressor facility and maintenance activity during the current quarter.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 6,254 $ 7,362 $ (1,108 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,214 $ 33,163 $ (2,949 )

The Utility segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.1 million over the prior year primarily due to higher O&M expense, partially offset by higher customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold). The $4.5 million increase in O&M expense was primarily attributable to two factors. First, the Company’s response to COVID-19 increased expenditures on personal protective equipment and led to a higher share of personnel costs allocated to operating expense due to reduced capital expenditure-related activities resulting from governmental pandemic restrictions. Additionally, the Company recorded incremental expense to increase its allowance for uncollectible accounts due to the potential for future customer non-payment resulting from the current economic backdrop. The increase in customer margin was due primarily to colder weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory and higher revenues earned through the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism in New York, which allows for the timely recovery of system modernization investments in Distribution’s New York service territory. These positive items were partially offset by the impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation. Weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory was 19% colder on average than last year, resulting in an increase in residential and transportation customer throughput and revenues. The impact of weather variations on earnings in Distribution's New York service territory is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction's weather normalization clause.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other, which now include the Company’s energy marketing business, generated combined earnings of $3.6 million in the current year third quarter, which was a $4.2 million increase from a combined loss of $0.6 million generated in the prior-year third quarter. The increase in earnings was driven primarily by higher unrealized gains on investment securities and higher energy marketing margins quarter over quarter, partially offset by higher interest expense. The increase in interest expense was mainly due to short-term borrowings from the Company's committed credit facility and uncommitted lines of credit during the current year third quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 and initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2021. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 are outlined in the table below.

While the Company expects to incur an additional ceiling test impairment charge in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and likely in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as well, the amount of these charges is not reasonably determinable at this time. The amount of any ceiling test charge is determined at the end of the applicable quarter and will depend on many factors, including additions to or subtractions from proved reserves, fluctuations in oil and gas prices, and income tax effects related to the differences between the book and tax basis of the Company’s oil and gas properties. Some or all of these factors are likely to be significant. Because the expected ceiling test impairment charges and other potential items impacting comparability are not reasonably determinable at this time, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis that excludes these items.

Updated FY 2020 Guidance Preliminary FY 2021 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $2.75 to $2.85 $3.40 to $3.70 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 26% ~ 26% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $375 - $395 $290 - $330 Pipeline and Storage $165 - $185 $250 - $300 Gathering $60 - $70 $30 - $40 Utility $80 - $90 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $680 - $740 $660 - $770 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price $1.85 /MMBtu $2.65 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price (winter I summer) (1) — $2.25 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $40.00 /Bbl $42.50 /Bbl California oil price premium (% of WTI) 95 % 95 % Production (Bcfe) East Division - Appalachia 224 to 229 290 to 320 West Division - California ~ 16 ~ 15 Total Production (1) 240 to 245 305 to 335 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe) LOE $0.84 - $0.87 $0.83 - $0.85 G&A $0.26 - $0.27 $0.21 - $0.23 DD&A $0.70 - $0.74 $0.65 - $0.70 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $140 - $145 $185 - $200 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $305 - $310 $330 - $340

(1) Fiscal 2020 production assumes certain curtailments of all remaining Appalachian spot production volumes.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Third quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 26,512 $ 15,792 $ 14,638 $ 7,362 $ (551 ) $ 63,753 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (1,020 ) (1,020 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 214 214 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (1,420 ) (1,420 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 298 298 Third quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 25,706 15,792 14,638 7,362 (1,673 ) 61,825 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 2,328 2,328 Higher (lower) crude oil production 419 419 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (17,957 ) (17,957 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (5,644 ) (5,644 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 6,988 335 7,323 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 1,193 1,193 System modernization tracker revenues 742 742 Regulatory revenue adjustments (692 ) (692 ) Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 1,639 1,639 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses 1,230 1,230 Lower (higher) operating expenses 917 3,798 (343 ) (3,609 ) 763 Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (419 ) (419 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 540 (2,526 ) 333 (1,653 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (412 ) (678 ) 758 324 (8 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (374 ) (435 ) (1,177 ) (1,986 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (162 ) 55 646 278 (396 ) 421 All other / rounding 225 48 (37 ) 222 63 521 Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating results 6,816 22,623 15,239 6,254 (887 ) 50,045 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (18,236 ) (18,236 ) Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties 4,986 4,986 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 5,639 5,639 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (1,184 ) (1,184 ) Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings $ (6,434 ) $ 22,623 $ 15,239 $ 6,254 $ 3,568 $ 41,250 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Third quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.73 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Third quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.30 0.18 0.17 0.08 (0.02 ) 0.71 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.03 0.03 Higher (lower) crude oil production — — Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.20 ) (0.20 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.08 — 0.08 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 0.01 0.01 System modernization tracker revenues 0.01 0.01 Regulatory revenue adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 0.02 0.02 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses 0.01 0.01 Lower (higher) operating expenses 0.01 0.04 — (0.04 ) 0.01 Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes — — Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 0.01 (0.03 ) — (0.02 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions — (0.01 ) 0.01 — — (Higher) lower interest expense — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate — — 0.01 — — 0.01 All other / rounding (0.02 ) — (0.01 ) 0.01 — (0.02 ) Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.08 0.26 0.17 0.07 (0.01 ) 0.57 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (0.15 ) (0.15 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax 0.05 0.05 Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.17 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.47 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Nine months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP earnings $ 86,599 $ 58,643 $ 41,511 $ 68,600 $ 1,656 $ 257,009 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (990 ) (500 ) (3,510 ) (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (783 ) (783 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 164 164 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 1,096 1,096 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (230 ) (230 ) Nine months ended June 30, 2019 adjusted operating results 84,990 58,643 41,011 68,600 (988 ) 252,256 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 41,557 41,557 Higher (lower) crude oil production 3,930 3,930 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (49,552 ) (49,552 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (6,421 ) (6,421 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 8,613 9,023 17,636 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (2,481 ) (2,481 ) System modernization tracker revenues 2,888 2,888 Regulatory revenue adjustments 771 771 Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 2,530 2,530 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (9,851 ) (9,851 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses 5,058 (2,381 ) (6,322 ) 750 (2,895 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,592 (1,633 ) (41 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (14,230 ) (4,544 ) (647 ) (821 ) 435 (19,807 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (1,125 ) (1,594 ) 694 1,329 (696 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (1,566 ) 935 (1,894 ) (2,525 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (3,143 ) (2,404 ) 432 (166 ) (660 ) (5,941 ) All other / rounding (943 ) 676 (126 ) 237 476 320 Nine months ended June 30, 2020 adjusted operating results 45,238 62,815 47,312 64,335 1,978 221,678 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (195,997 ) (195,997 ) Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties 53,489 53,489 Deferred tax valuation allowance (60,463 ) 3,769 (76 ) (56,770 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (794 ) (794 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 167 167 Nine months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings $ (157,733 ) $ 62,815 $ 51,081 $ 64,335 $ 1,275 $ 21,773 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Nine months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.68 $ 0.48 $ 0.79 $ 0.01 $ 2.96 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Rounding 0.01 0.01 Nine months ended June 30, 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.98 0.68 0.47 0.79 (0.01 ) 2.91 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.48 0.48 Higher (lower) crude oil production 0.04 0.04 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.57 ) (0.57 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.10 0.10 0.20 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (0.03 ) (0.03 ) System modernization tracker revenues 0.03 0.03 Regulatory revenue adjustments 0.01 0.01 Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 0.03 0.03 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses 0.06 (0.03 ) (0.07 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.02 (0.02 ) — Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.16 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — (0.23 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 0.02 — (Higher) lower interest expense (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.04 ) (0.03 ) — — (0.01 ) (0.08 ) All other / rounding (0.02 ) — 0.01 — — (0.01 ) Nine months ended June 30, 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.52 0.72 0.54 0.74 0.02 2.54 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (1.63 ) (1.63 ) Deferred tax valuation allowance (0.69 ) 0.04 — (0.65 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Rounding (0.01 ) 0.01 — Nine months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (1.81 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.58 $ 0.74 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 139,661 $ 151,312 $ 650,320 $ 781,059 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 132,338 159,864 456,073 470,267 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 51,020 46,024 151,908 148,665 323,019 357,200 1,258,301 1,399,991 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 29,121 47,839 239,663 381,537 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 43,950 39,607 138,931 132,082 Exploration and Production and Other 32,404 35,674 109,056 108,610 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 24,298 28,675 77,488 80,857 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 21,381 21,506 67,268 68,046 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 73,232 71,072 226,062 200,990 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 18,236 — 195,997 — 242,622 244,373 1,054,465 972,122 Operating Income 80,397 112,827 203,836 427,869 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 2,547 (1,456 ) (17,971 ) (16,977 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (27,140 ) (25,303 ) (77,853 ) (76,016 ) Other Interest Expense (1,420 ) (1,202 ) (4,863 ) (4,061 ) Income Before Income Taxes 54,384 84,866 103,149 330,815 Income Tax Expense 13,134 21,113 81,376 73,806 Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 41,250 $ 63,753 $ 21,773 $ 257,009 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.74 $ 0.25 $ 2.98 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.73 $ 0.25 $ 2.96 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 87,966,289 86,306,434 86,966,448 86,208,766 Used in Diluted Calculation 88,323,699 86,839,841 87,346,362 86,765,781









NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2020 2019 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 11,710,155 $ 11,204,838 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,088,803 5,695,328 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,621,352 5,509,510 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 556,264 20,428 Hedging Collateral Deposits 7,699 6,832 Receivables - Net 136,438 139,956 Unbilled Revenue 17,903 18,758 Gas Stored Underground 14,356 36,632 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 51,396 40,717 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs — 2,246 Other Current Assets 47,652 97,054 Total Current Assets 831,708 362,623 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 116,758 115,197 Unamortized Debt Expense 12,724 14,005 Other Regulatory Assets 160,294 167,320 Deferred Charges 87,956 33,843 Other Investments 144,584 144,917 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 75,235 60,517 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 62,817 48,669 Other 81 80 Total Other Assets 665,925 590,024 Total Assets $ 7,118,985 $ 6,462,157 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 90,943,652 Shares and 86,315,287 Shares, Respectively $ 90,944 $ 86,315 Paid in Capital 999,057 832,264 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,177,650 1,272,601 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (41,794 ) (52,155 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,225,857 2,139,025 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,628,782 2,133,718 Total Capitalization 4,854,639 4,272,743 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper — 55,200 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt — — Accounts Payable 94,123 132,208 Amounts Payable to Customers 18,772 4,017 Dividends Payable 40,470 37,547 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 31,600 18,508 Customer Advances 561 13,044 Customer Security Deposits 15,226 16,210 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 138,344 139,600 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 3,264 5,574 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 342,360 421,908 Deferred Credits: Deferred Income Taxes 783,377 653,382 Taxes Refundable to Customers 357,945 366,503 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 227,043 221,699 Other Regulatory Liabilities 160,501 142,367 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 127,237 133,729 Asset Retirement Obligations 128,666 127,458 Other Deferred Credits 137,217 122,368 Total Deferred Credits 1,921,986 1,767,506 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 7,118,985 $ 6,462,157





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 21,773 $ 257,009 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities: Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 195,997 — Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 226,062 200,990 Deferred Income Taxes 116,332 111,123 Stock-Based Compensation 9,716 16,144 Other 5,645 7,964 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue 4,045 (31,584 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 11,597 17,551 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 2,246 4,204 Other Current Assets 49,312 11,972 Accounts Payable (13,166 ) (16,132 ) Amounts Payable to Customers 14,755 11,152 Customer Advances (12,483 ) (13,443 ) Customer Security Deposits (984 ) (8,902 ) Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 6,774 36,040 Other Assets (18,215 ) (34,594 ) Other Liabilities 4,464 1,061 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 623,870 $ 570,555 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (551,004 ) $ (587,442 ) Acquisition of Upstream Assets and Midstream Gathering Assets (27,050 ) — Other 4,126 (3,071 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (573,928 ) $ (590,513 ) Financing Activities: Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ (55,200 ) $ — Dividends Paid on Common Stock (112,851 ) (109,875 ) Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt 493,108 — Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock 161,704 (8,864 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ 486,761 $ (118,739 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 536,703 (138,697 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 27,260 233,047 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at June 30 $ 563,963 $ 94,350





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 131,228 $ 158,875 $ (27,647 ) $ 452,728 $ 467,853 $ (15,125 ) Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 13,968 15,628 (1,660 ) 46,777 47,940 (1,163 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 46,157 47,714 (1,557 ) 148,687 136,217 12,470 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,952 2,453 499 8,994 7,705 1,289 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 3,371 3,885 (514 ) 11,543 13,558 (2,015 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 39,372 40,055 (683 ) 128,656 110,643 18,013 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 18,236 — 18,236 195,997 — 195,997 124,056 109,735 14,321 540,654 316,063 224,591 Operating Income (Loss) 7,172 49,140 (41,968 ) (87,926 ) 151,790 (239,716 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (395 ) (4 ) (391 ) (1,185 ) (12 ) (1,173 ) Interest and Other Income 142 272 (130 ) 583 834 (251 ) Interest Expense (14,323 ) (13,850 ) (473 ) (42,543 ) (40,561 ) (1,982 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (7,404 ) 35,558 (42,962 ) (131,071 ) 112,051 (243,122 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (970 ) 9,046 (10,016 ) 26,662 25,452 1,210 Net Income (Loss) $ (6,434 ) $ 26,512 $ (32,946 ) $ (157,733 ) $ 86,599 $ (244,332 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.38 ) $ (1.81 ) $ 1.00 $ (2.81 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS

(UNAUDITED)

MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 51,020 $ 46,024 $ 4,996 $ 151,908 $ 148,663 $ 3,245 Intersegment Revenues 26,793 22,943 3,850 77,370 69,712 7,658 Total Operating Revenues 77,813 68,967 8,846 229,278 218,375 10,903 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 11 70 (59 ) 1 884 (883 ) Operation and Maintenance 19,262 24,070 (4,808 ) 62,207 68,610 (6,403 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,029 7,499 530 24,515 22,448 2,067 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 14,352 11,154 3,198 39,313 33,561 5,752 41,654 42,793 (1,139 ) 126,036 125,503 533 Operating Income 36,159 26,174 9,985 103,242 92,872 10,370 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit (174 ) 930 (1,104 ) (523 ) 2,328 (2,851 Interest and Other Income 1,763 1,517 246 4,851 4,018 833 Interest Expense (7,773 ) (7,223 ) (550 ) (22,037 ) (22,009 ) (28 ) Income Before Income Taxes 29,975 21,398 8,577 85,533 77,209 8,324 Income Tax Expense 7,352 5,606 1,746 22,718 18,566 4,152 Net Income $ 22,623 $ 15,792 $ 6,831 $ 62,815 $ 58,643 $ 4,172 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.72 $ 0.68 $ 0.04 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, GATHERING SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2 $ (2 ) Intersegment Revenues 33,299 32,875 424 103,355 91,931 11,424 Total Operating Revenues 33,299 32,875 424 103,355 91,933 11,422 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 5,443 5,009 434 16,487 13,473 3,014 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 12 14 (2 ) 50 62 (12 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,237 5,485 (248 ) 15,655 14,836 819 10,692 10,508 184 32,192 28,371 3,821 Operating Income 22,607 22,367 240 71,163 63,562 7,601 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (71 ) (1 ) (70 ) (214 ) (85 ) (129 ) Interest and Other Income 41 173 (132 ) 198 489 (291 ) Interest Expense (2,383 ) (2,288 ) (95 ) (6,762 ) (7,010 ) 248 Income Before Income Taxes 20,194 20,251 (57 ) 64,385 56,956 7,429 Income Tax Expense 4,955 5,613 (658 ) 13,304 15,445 (2,141 ) Net Income $ 15,239 $ 14,638 $ 601 $ 51,081 $ 41,511 $ 9,570 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ — $ 0.58 $ 0.48 $ 0.10 NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, UTILITY SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 124,390 $ 129,977 $ (5,587 ) $ 569,856 $ 648,624 $

(78,768 ) Intersegment Revenues 2,647 2,944 (297 ) 8,499 9,984 (1,485 ) Total Operating Revenues 127,037 132,921 (5,884 ) 578,355 658,608 (80,253 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 43,752 51,003 (7,251 ) 247,869 328,119 (80,250 ) Operation and Maintenance 43,410 38,890 4,520 137,323 129,839 7,484 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 9,661 9,865 (204 ) 30,295 31,229 (934 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,860 13,546 314 41,241 40,202 1,039 110,683 113,304 (2,621 ) 456,728 529,389 (72,661 ) Operating Income 16,354 19,617 (3,263 ) 121,627 129,219 (7,592 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (5,811 ) (5,946 ) 135 (24,962 ) (25,560 ) 598 Interest and Other Income 1,749 929 820 2,994 2,709 285 Interest Expense (5,240 ) (5,793 ) 553 (16,430 ) (17,950 ) 1,520 Income Before Income Taxes 7,052 8,807 (1,755 ) 83,229 88,418 (5,189 ) Income Tax Expense 798 1,445 (647 ) 18,894 19,818 (924 ) Net Income $ 6,254 $ 7,362 $ (1,108 ) $ 64,335 $ 68,600 $ (4,265 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ (0.05 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, ALL OTHER 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 16,286 $ 22,189 $ (5,903 ) $ 83,445 $ 134,605 $ (51,160 ) Intersegment Revenues 341 681 (340 ) 598 1,056 (458 ) Total Operating Revenues 16,627 22,870 (6,243 ) 84,043 135,661 (51,618 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 14,038 22,517 (8,479 ) 75,222 130,853 (55,631 ) Operation and Maintenance 2,176 1,890 286 5,754 5,713 41 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 202 127 75 522 398 124 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 245 640 (395 ) 653 1,176 (523 ) 16,661 25,174 (8,513 ) 82,151 138,140 (55,989 ) Operating Income (Loss) (34 ) (2,304 ) 2,270 1,892 (2,479 ) 4,371 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (69 ) (11 ) (58 ) (207 ) (143 ) (64 ) Interest and Other Income 202 387 (185 ) 674 1,052 (378 ) Interest Expense (10 ) (3 ) (7 ) (52 ) (16 ) (36 ) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 89 (1,931 ) 2,020 2,307 (1,586 ) 3,893 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 98 (487 ) 585 775 (640 ) 1,415 Net Income (Loss) $ (9 ) $ (1,444 ) $ 1,435 $ 1,532 $ (946 ) $ 2,478 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, CORPORATE 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 95 $ 135 $ (40 ) $ 364 $ 244 $ 120 Intersegment Revenues 1,094 1,165 (71 ) 3,281 3,494 (213 ) Total Operating Revenues 1,189 1,300 (111 ) 3,645 3,738 (93 ) Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 2,778 3,159 (381 ) 8,920 9,910 (990 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 106 116 (10 ) 343 351 (8 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 166 192 (26 ) 544 572 (28 ) 3,050 3,467 (417 ) 9,807 10,833 (1,026 ) Operating Loss (1,861 ) (2,167 ) 306 (6,162 ) (7,095 ) 933 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (775 ) (647 ) (128 ) (2,326 ) (2,032 ) (294 ) Interest and Other Income 35,919 30,235 5,684 89,795 86,612 3,183 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (27,140 ) (25,303 ) (1,837 ) (77,853 ) (76,016 ) (1,837 ) Other Interest Expense (1,665 ) (1,335 ) (330 ) (4,688 ) (3,702 ) (986 ) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 4,478 783 3,695 (1,234 ) (2,233 ) 999 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 901 (110 ) 1,011 (977 ) (4,835 ) 3,858 Net Income (Loss) $ 3,577 $ 893 $ 2,684 $ (257 ) $ 2,602 $ (2,859 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (64,174 ) $ (60,608 ) $ (3,566 ) $ (193,103 ) $ (176,177 ) $ (16,926 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (28,680 ) (25,751 ) (2,929 ) (83,429 ) (78,319 ) (5,110 ) Operation and Maintenance (35,494 ) (34,857 ) (637 ) (109,674 ) (97,858 ) (11,816 ) (64,174 ) (60,608 ) (3,566 ) (193,103 ) (176,177 ) (16,926 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (29,974 ) (29,290 ) (684 ) (87,649 ) (87,187 ) (462 ) Interest Expense 29,974 29,290 684 87,649 87,187 462 Net Income (Loss) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 65,647 (1) $ 128,888 (3) $ (63,241 ) $ 294,990 (1)(2) $ 391,674 (3)(4) $ (96,684 ) Pipeline and Storage 41,494 (1) 35,489 (3) 6,005 124,131 (1)(2) 88,127 (3)(4) 36,004 Gathering 21,289 (1) 17,926 (3) 3,363 46,200 (1)(2) 39,396 (3)(4) 6,804 Utility 25,616 (1) 22,706 (3) 2,910 62,238 (1)(2) 58,363 (3)(4) 3,875 Total Reportable Segments 154,046 205,009 (50,963 ) 527,559 577,560 (50,001 ) All Other 16 82 (66 ) 38 124 (86 ) Corporate 100 267 (167 ) 420 369 51 Total Capital Expenditures $ 154,162 $ 205,358 $ (51,196 ) $ 528,017 $ 578,053 $ (50,036 )





(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2020, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $26.5 million, $16.4 million, $6.5 million, and $8.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2020, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (2) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2020. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2020. (3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $51.0 million, $14.0 million, $8.3 million, and $6.1 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (4) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2019.

DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended June 30, Normal 2020 2019 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 912 1,032 957 13.2 7.8 Erie, PA 871 920 773 5.6 19.0 Nine Months Ended June 30, Buffalo, NY 6,491 6,002 6,654 (7.5 ) (9.8 ) Erie, PA 6,057 5,381 5,899 (11.2 ) (8.8 )

(1) Percents compare actual 2020 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2020 degree days to actual 2019 degree days.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 52,043 50,766 1,277 161,965 140,954 21,011 West Coast 468 494 (26 ) 1,434 1,483 (49 ) Total Production 52,511 51,260 1,251 163,399 142,437 20,962 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 1.45 $ 2.21 $ (0.76 ) $ 1.80 $ 2.58 $ (0.78 ) West Coast 2.58 3.84 (1.26 ) 3.98 5.55 (1.57 ) Weighted Average 1.46 2.22 (0.76 ) 1.82 2.61 (0.79 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 1.92 2.36 (0.44 ) 2.13 2.51 (0.38 ) Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia — 1 (1 ) 2 2 — West Coast 584 575 9 1,790 1,710 80 Total Production 584 576 8 1,792 1,712 80 Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 27.50 $ 55.45 $ (27.95 ) $ 50.28 $ 55.80 $ (5.52 ) West Coast 29.13 67.43 (38.30 ) 47.40 65.01 (17.61 ) Weighted Average 29.12 67.41 (38.29 ) 47.41 65.00 (17.59 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 50.70 62.92 (12.22 ) 57.35 61.88 (4.53 ) Total Production (MMcfe) 56,015 54,716 1,299 174,151 152,709 21,442 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ (0.04 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.82 $ 0.87 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.85 $ 0.89 $ (0.04 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.70 $ 0.73 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.74 $ 0.72 $ 0.02





(1) Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment. (2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.57 per Mcfe for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.55 per Mcfe for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Remaining Three Months of Fiscal 2020 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 385,000 BBL $ 62.31 / BBL NYMEX 81,000 BBL $ 50.52 / BBL Total 466,000 BBL $ 60.26 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 23,010,000 MMBTU $ 2.66 / MMBTU DAWN 1,800,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 21,571,753 MMBTU $ 2.13 / MMBTU Total 46,381,753 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 936,000 BBL $ 59.45 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 1,092,000 BBL $ 58.24 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 133,540,000 MMBTU $ 2.61/ MMBTU DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 25,850,000 MMBTU $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 50,040,640 MMBTU $ 2.21 / MMBTU Total 210,030,640 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 300,000 BBL $ 60.07 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 456,000 BBL $ 56.97 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 79,590,000 MMBTU $ 2.55 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 2,350,000 MMBTU $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,674,677 MMBTU $ 2.23 / MMBTU Total 122,614,677 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 18,920,000 MMBTU $ 2.48 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 36,919,798 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Total 55,839,798 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 1,150,000 MMBTU $ 2.45 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 20,954,870 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Total 22,104,870 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 20,877 20,755 122 98,145 107,423 (9,278 ) Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 151,702 137,984 13,718 478,880 442,839 36,041 Interruptible Transportation 757 309 448 2,002 1,974 28 173,336 159,048 14,288 579,027 552,236 26,791 Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Gathered Volume - Affiliated 61,338 60,745 593 190,864 169,590 21,274 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 11,312 9,895 1,417 56,943 60,581 (3,638 ) Commercial Sales 1,450 1,441 9 8,295 8,999 (704 ) Industrial Sales 106 151 (45 ) 506 639 (133 ) 12,868 11,487 1,381 65,744 70,219 (4,475 ) Transportation 13,520 14,716 (1,196 ) 59,233 65,914 (6,681 ) 26,388 26,203 185 124,977 136,133 (11,156 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 41,250 $ 63,753 $ 21,773 $ 257,009 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) 18,236 — 195,997 — Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (4,986 ) — (53,489 ) — Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020 — — 56,770 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) — (1,020 ) — (783 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — 214 — 164 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) (5,639 ) (1,420 ) 794 1,096 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 1,184 298 (167 ) (230 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 50,045 $ 61,825 $ 221,678 $ 252,256 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.73 $ 0.25 $ 2.96 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) 0.15 — 1.63 — Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020 — — 0.65 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.01 Rounding — — — 0.01 Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.57 $ 0.71 $ 2.54 $ 2.91

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 41,250 $ 63,753 $ 21,773 $ 257,009 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 73,232 71,072 226,062 200,990 Other (Income) Deductions (2,547 ) 1,456 17,971 16,977 Interest Expense 28,560 26,505 82,716 80,077 Income Taxes 13,134 21,113 81,376 73,806 Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness — (1,020 ) — (783 ) Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 18,236 — 195,997 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,865 $ 182,879 $ 625,895 $ 628,076 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,511 $ 37,328 $ 142,555 $ 126,433 Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 27,844 27,852 86,818 78,398 Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 78,355 65,180 229,373 204,831 Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 64,780 88,175 236,727 261,650 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 30,214 33,163 162,868 169,421 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (1,484 ) (3,639 ) (3,073 ) (7,826 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,865 $ 182,879 $ 625,895 $ 628,076

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA