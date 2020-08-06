Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National Fuel Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Provides Preliminary Guidance for Fiscal 2021

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year and for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP earnings of $41.3 million, or $0.47 per share, which includes a $13.2 million after-tax impairment of oil and gas properties, compared to GAAP net income of $63.8 million, or $0.73 per share, in the prior year
  • Adjusted operating results of $50.0 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $61.8 million, or $0.71 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $171.9 million compared to $182.9 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24)
  • Pipeline & Storage Adjusted EBITDA of $50.5 million, an increase of 35% from the prior year, driven primarily by the successful resolution of a National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation rate proceeding, and reduced O&M expense
  • E&P segment net production of 56.0 Bcfe, an increase of 1.3 Bcfe from the prior year
  • 7.3 Bcf of price-related natural gas curtailments due to sustained low Appalachian pricing
  • Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $1.92 per Mcf, down $0.44 per Mcf from the prior year
  • Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $50.70 per Bbl, down $12.22 per Bbl from the prior year
  • Gathering Adjusted EBITDA of $27.8 million, largely unchanged from the prior year despite the impact of price-related curtailments

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “The benefits of our integrated, diversified business model are evident as we move through fiscal 2020, with strong results from our rate-regulated subsidiaries providing an important measure of stability in the face of commodity price headwinds.  To the latter point, our Exploration and Production segment activity level dropped to a single rig in mid-June and we continue to voluntarily curtail a portion of our Appalachian spot market volumes, which we anticipate will continue while low prices persist through the remainder of the summer.

Turning to fiscal 2021, as we integrate our recently-closed, highly-accretive Appalachian acquisition into our longer-term plans, we expect our Upstream and Gathering operations to immediately generate significant free cash flow. Additionally, we have line of sight on meaningful growth in our Pipeline & Storage business, driven largely by near-term expansion and modernization projects, including our Empire North project which we expect to come online in the next few months.  Overall, National Fuel is well-positioned to grow our earnings and cash flows, maintain the strength of our balance sheet, and generate strong returns for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

               
  Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended
   June 30,    June 30,
(in thousands except per share amounts) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 41,250     $ 63,753     $ 21,773     $ 257,009  
Items impacting comparability:              
Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) 18,236         195,997      
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (4,986 )       (53,489 )    
Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020         56,770      
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform             (5,000 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)     (1,020 )       (783 )
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness     214         164  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (5,639 )   (1,420 )   794     1,096  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 1,184     298     (167 )   (230 )
Adjusted Operating Results $ 50,045     $ 61,825     $ 221,678     $ 252,256  
               
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 0.47     $ 0.73     $ 0.25     $ 2.96  
Items impacting comparability:              
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) 0.15         1.63      
Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020         0.65      
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform             (0.06 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)     (0.01 )       (0.01 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) (0.05 )   (0.01 )   0.01     0.01  
Rounding             0.01  
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.57     $ 0.71     $ 2.54     $ 2.91  

SALE OF TIMBER PROPERTIES

The Company has executed a purchase and sale agreement to divest substantially all of its Pennsylvania timber assets for approximately $116 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.  The transaction is expected to close on or before November 1, 2020.  The Company intends to use the proceeds from this sale to complete the permanent financing of its recently-closed Appalachian acquisition.

DISCUSSION OF GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to reflect the impact of revised commodity price assumptions for the balance of the fiscal year, projected price-related Appalachian production curtailments, and the results of the fiscal third quarter. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share.

The Company is assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $1.85 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2020, down $0.20 per MMBtu from the previous guidance. Based on current forward differentials between NYMEX and regional spot prices for natural gas, the Company is assuming that its remaining approximately 6 Bcf of fiscal 2020 Appalachian production volumes exposed to the spot market will be curtailed.  Taking into account these assumed curtailments, as well as the Company’s 7.3 Bcf of natural gas curtailments in the third fiscal quarter, the Company is decreasing its production guidance range to 240 to 245 Bcfe for fiscal 2020. Additionally, the Company is now assuming that WTI oil prices will average $40.00 per barrel (Bbl) for the remainder of fiscal 2020, an increase of $17.50 per Bbl from the $22.50 assumed in the previous guidance.  The Company’s other guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance.

The Company is also initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2021.  National Fuel is projecting that its fiscal 2021 earnings will be within a range of $3.40 to $3.70 per share, or $3.55 per share at the midpoint of the range, an increase of approximately 27% from the midpoint of the Company’s updated fiscal 2020 guidance range. The Company’s fiscal 2021 earnings projections are being driven largely by an increase in Seneca’s forecasted natural gas production and the associated impact on Gathering segment revenues resulting from the Company’s recent Appalachian acquisition, as well as the expected commencement of full service on the Company’s Empire North project in late fiscal 2020. 

Seneca’s fiscal 2021 net production is expected to be in the range of 305 to 335 Bcfe, an increase of 77.5 Bcf versus fiscal 2020.  This expected increase is driven by the aforementioned acquisition, which includes significant flowing natural gas production, all of which will be gathered by Company-owned facilities.  As a result, the Company expects Gathering segment revenues to be in the range of $185 million to $200 million, an increase of $50 million from the midpoint of the Company’s fiscal 2020 guidance. 

In addition, the Company is projecting its natural gas price realizations after hedging to increase by approximately $0.10 per Mcf from its estimated fiscal 2020 realizations, driven in large part by higher expected NYMEX and regional spot prices for natural gas.  Through physical firm sales contracts in place with third parties, as well as its firm transport capacity, Seneca currently has secured marketing outlets for 278 Bcf, or approximately 91%, of its projected fiscal 2021 Appalachian production. Approximately 202 Bcf of these sales, or 66% of the Company’s projected fiscal 2021 Appalachian production, are either matched with a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no cost collars, or were entered into at a fixed price. 

As a result of the Company’s increased production base, as well as the highly synergistic nature of the Company’s Appalachian acquisition, fiscal 2021 Exploration and Production segment operating costs are expected to be reduced by approximately $0.10 per Mcfe based on the midpoint of the respective LOE, G&A, and DD&A guidance ranges.

Based on the Company’s current activity level, which includes a single drilling rig and completion crew in Appalachia and reduced activity in California, the Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2021 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $290 million to $330 million, a $75 million reduction versus fiscal 2020 at the midpoint.  Gathering segment capital expenditures are expected to be $30 million to $40 million in fiscal 2021, a decline of $30 million at the midpoint.

Pipeline and Storage segment capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $250 million to $300 million.  The $100 million increase at the midpoint of the range is due primarily to spending on the recently-certificated $280 million FM100 expansion and modernization project that is expected to add approximately $50 million in annualized revenues and is anticipated to be placed in service in late calendar 2021.  Utility segment capital expenditures are expected to be modestly increased as compared to fiscal 2020 at $90 million to $100 million as the Company continues to invest in the modernization of its gas distribution systems, and expects a return to spending levels in fiscal 2021 consistent with those experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the Company’s consolidated capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 are expected to be in a range of $660 million to $770 million, essentially flat versus fiscal 2020 at the midpoint of the respective ranges.

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 are outlined in the table on page 8.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON COMPANY’S COVID-19 RESPONSE

Mr. Bauer added: “During these unprecedented times, the safety and well-being of our workforce, customers, and communities in which we operate is our top priority.  We continue to support our employees through a number of initiatives, including providing a safe work environment, offering flexible work arrangements to meet the child care needs of our employees, and the avoidance of workforce reductions and furloughs.  While National Fuel, like so many companies across the globe, has encountered new challenges in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that, to date, the Company has not experienced significant operational or financial impacts during this crisis – a testament to the diligence and commitment of our approximately 2,100 employees, who continue to meet and exceed the challenges of this ‘new normal'. 

Furthermore, with operations that span the entirety of the natural gas value chain, we see firsthand the critical role that our business, and the energy industry, plays in meeting the daily needs of our communities – producing, gathering, transporting, and ultimately delivering critical low-cost energy supplies to the homes that have become our offices, schools, and gyms, and the manufacturing facilities that produce our food, supplies, and personal protective equipment.”

DISCUSSION OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT  

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 are summarized on pages 11 and 12).  It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.  As of the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company is no longer reporting the Energy Marketing operations as a reportable segment.  The Energy Marketing operations have been included in the All Other category in the disclosures and tables that follow below.  Prior year segment information has been restated to reflect this change in presentation.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca").  Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
(in thousands) 2020   2019   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ (6,434 )   $ 26,512     $ (32,946 )
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax 13,250         13,250  
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax     (806 )   806  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 6,816     $ 25,706     $ (18,890 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,780     $ 88,175     $ (23,395 )

Seneca’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $32.9 million versus the prior year, which includes the impact of a non-cash, pre-tax impairment of Seneca’s oil and natural gas reserves. 

During the third quarter, Seneca recorded a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $18.2 million ($13.2 million after-tax) to write-down the value of Seneca’s oil and natural gas reserves under the full cost method of accounting. The full cost method of accounting requires that Seneca perform a quarterly “ceiling test” to compare the present value of future revenues from its oil and natural gas reserves based on an unweighted arithmetic average of the first day of the month oil and gas prices for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period (“the ceiling”) with the book value of those reserves at the balance sheet date.  If the book value of the reserves exceeds the ceiling, a non-cash impairment charge must be recorded in order to reduce the book value of the reserves to the calculated ceiling.  It is anticipated that the current low commodity price environment will lead to significant non-cash impairments during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and likely in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as well. 

Excluding this item, as well as the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded in the prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness (see table above), Seneca’s third quarter earnings decreased $18.9 million as the positive impacts of higher production and lower operating expenses were more than offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas and crude oil prices and higher interest expense.

Seneca produced 56.0 Bcfe during the third quarter, an increase of 1.3 Bcfe, or 2%, from the prior year. Despite approximately 7.3 Bcf of price-related curtailments, natural gas production increased 1.3 Bcf, or 2%, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells in Appalachia. Net production increased 3.2 Bcf to 27.0 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area ("WDA"), primarily due to the ongoing development program in the region. Net production decreased 1.9 Bcf to 25.1 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area ("EDA"), primarily due to natural declines in the EDA-Tioga area, partly offset by higher production in the EDA-Lycoming area where increased production from new pads exceeded price-related curtailments.  Oil production for the third quarter increased 8,000 Bbls, or 1%, from the prior year as new production continues to come on-line from Seneca’s development of the Pioneer assets in the Midway Sunset area of California, as well as the Coalinga assets.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $1.92 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.44 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $50.70 per Bbl, a decrease of $12.22 per Bbl compared to the prior year.  The decline in oil price realizations was due primarily to lower market prices for crude oil during the quarter and reduced price differentials at local sales points in California.

Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense decreased $1.6 million primarily due to a decline in well repairs, workover activity and steam fuel costs in California, partly offset by higher transportation costs in Appalachia due to increased production.  LOE expense includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines.  Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense decreased $0.7 million due largely to the ceiling test impairment recorded in the second quarter, partially offset by higher production. Seneca’s general and administrative (“G&A”) expense decreased $1.7 million despite a modest increase in production primarily due to lower personnel costs. On a unit of production basis, G&A, LOE and DD&A expenses during the quarter collectively decreased $0.11 per Mcfe, or 6% decrease, on combined G&A, LOE and DD&A expenses during the quarter.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”).  The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
(in thousands) 2020   2019   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 22,623   $ 15,792   $ 6,831
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,511   $ 37,328   $ 13,183

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $6.8 million versus the prior year primarily driven by higher operating revenues and lower operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expenses, partially offset by higher DD&A expense.  The increase in operating revenues of $8.8 million, or 13%, was largely due to an increase in Supply Corporation's transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2020, in accordance with Supply Corporation's rate case settlement, coupled with new demand charges for transportation service from Supply Corporation's Line N to Monaca expansion project, which was placed in service on November 1, 2019.  O&M expense decreased $4.8 million primarily due to lower compressor and facility maintenance costs, lower pipeline integrity costs and lower personnel costs.  The increase in DD&A expense of $3.2 million was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation's depreciation rates associated with its rate case settlement.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently deliver Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
(in thousands) 2020   2019   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 15,239   $ 14,638   $ 601  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,844   $ 27,852   $ (8 )

The Gathering segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.6 million versus the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues and the impact of a lower effective income tax rate, which were partially offset by higher O&M expense.  Operating revenues increased $0.4 million primarily due to a 0.6 Bcf increase in gathered volumes from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. The reduction in the Gathering segment's effective tax rate was primarily due to deferred state tax adjustments that reduced income tax expense in the current quarter.  The $0.4 million increase in O&M expense was due to an increase in compressor facility and maintenance activity during the current quarter.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
(in thousands) 2020   2019   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 6,254   $ 7,362   $ (1,108 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,214   $ 33,163   $ (2,949 )

The Utility segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.1 million over the prior year primarily due to higher O&M expense, partially offset by higher customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold). The $4.5 million increase in O&M expense was primarily attributable to two factors.  First, the Company’s response to COVID-19 increased expenditures on personal protective equipment and led to a higher share of personnel costs allocated to operating expense due to reduced capital expenditure-related activities resulting from governmental pandemic restrictions.  Additionally, the Company recorded incremental expense to increase its allowance for uncollectible accounts due to the potential for future customer non-payment resulting from the current economic backdrop.  The increase in customer margin was due primarily to colder weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory and higher revenues earned through the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism in New York, which allows for the timely recovery of system modernization investments in Distribution’s New York service territory.  These positive items were partially offset by the impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation.  Weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory was 19% colder on average than last year, resulting in an increase in residential and transportation customer throughput and revenues. The impact of weather variations on earnings in Distribution's New York service territory is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction's weather normalization clause.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other, which now include the Company’s energy marketing business, generated combined earnings of $3.6 million in the current year third quarter, which was a $4.2 million increase from a combined loss of $0.6 million generated in the prior-year third quarter.  The increase in earnings was driven primarily by higher unrealized gains on investment securities and higher energy marketing margins quarter over quarter, partially offset by higher interest expense.  The increase in interest expense was mainly due to short-term borrowings from the Company's committed credit facility and uncommitted lines of credit during the current year third quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement.  Pre-registration is required to access the teleconference by phone in a listen-only mode by following this link:  http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9086223.  To access the webcast, visit the Events Calendar under the News & Events page on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com.  A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone (toll-free) at 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “9086223”.  Both the webcast and conference call replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, August 14, 2020.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility.  Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com

 

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 and initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2021.  Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 are outlined in the table below.

While the Company expects to incur an additional ceiling test impairment charge in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and likely in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as well, the amount of these charges is not reasonably determinable at this time. The amount of any ceiling test charge is determined at the end of the applicable quarter and will depend on many factors, including additions to or subtractions from proved reserves, fluctuations in oil and gas prices, and income tax effects related to the differences between the book and tax basis of the Company’s oil and gas properties. Some or all of these factors are likely to be significant. Because the expected ceiling test impairment charges and other potential items impacting comparability are not reasonably determinable at this time, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis that excludes these items.

  Updated FY 2020 Guidance   Preliminary FY 2021 Guidance
Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $2.75 to $2.85   $3.40 to $3.70
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 26%    ~ 26%
       
Capital Expenditures (Millions)      
  Exploration and Production $375 - $395   $290 - $330
  Pipeline and Storage $165 - $185   $250 - $300
  Gathering $60 - $70   $30 - $40
  Utility $80 - $90   $90 - $100
  Consolidated Capital Expenditures $680 - $740   $660 - $770
       
Exploration & Production Segment Guidance      
       
  Commodity Price Assumptions      
  NYMEX natural gas price $1.85 /MMBtu   $2.65 /MMBtu
  Appalachian basin spot price (winter I summer) (1)     $2.25 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu
  NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $40.00 /Bbl   $42.50 /Bbl
  California oil price premium (% of WTI) 95 %   95 %
       
  Production (Bcfe)      
  East Division - Appalachia 224 to 229   290 to 320
  West Division - California ~ 16   ~ 15
  Total Production (1) 240 to 245   305 to 335
       
  E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)      
  LOE $0.84 - $0.87   $0.83 - $0.85
  G&A $0.26 - $0.27   $0.21 - $0.23
  DD&A $0.70 - $0.74   $0.65 - $0.70
       
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)      
  Gathering Segment Revenues $140 - $145   $185 - $200
  Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $305 - $310   $330 - $340

(1)       Fiscal 2020 production assumes certain curtailments of all remaining Appalachian spot production volumes.

 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Third quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 26,512     $ 15,792     $ 14,638     $ 7,362     $ (551 )   $ 63,753  
                       
Items impacting comparability:                      
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (1,020 )                   (1,020 )
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 214                     214  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                 (1,420 )   (1,420 )
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                 298     298  
Third quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 25,706     15,792     14,638     7,362     (1,673 )   61,825  
                       
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
                       
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production 2,328                     2,328  
Higher (lower) crude oil production 419                     419  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (17,957 )                   (17,957 )
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (5,644 )                   (5,644 )
                       
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues     6,988     335             7,323  
                       
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather             1,193         1,193  
System modernization tracker revenues             742         742  
Regulatory revenue adjustments             (692 )       (692 )
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins                 1,639     1,639  
                       
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses 1,230                     1,230  
Lower (higher) operating expenses 917     3,798     (343 )   (3,609 )       763  
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes     (419 )               (419 )
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 540     (2,526 )           333     (1,653 )
                       
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions (412 )   (678 )       758     324     (8 )
(Higher) lower interest expense (374 )   (435 )           (1,177 )   (1,986 )
                       
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (162 )   55     646     278     (396 )   421  
                       
All other / rounding 225     48     (37 )   222     63     521  
Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating results 6,816     22,623     15,239     6,254     (887 )   50,045  
                       
Items impacting comparability:                      
Impairment of oil and gas properties (18,236 )                   (18,236 )
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties 4,986                     4,986  
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                 5,639     5,639  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                 (1,184 )   (1,184 )
Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings $ (6,434 )   $ 22,623     $ 15,239     $ 6,254     $ 3,568     $ 41,250  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations                      
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Third quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.31       $ 0.18     $ 0.17     $ 0.08     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.73  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                 (0.01 )   (0.01 )
Third quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.30       0.18     0.17     0.08     (0.02 )   0.71  
                       
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
                       
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.03                       0.03  
Higher (lower) crude oil production                        
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.20 )                     (0.20 )
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (0.06 )                     (0.06 )
                       
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues     0.08                 0.08  
                       
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather             0.01         0.01  
System modernization tracker revenues             0.01         0.01  
Regulatory revenue adjustments             (0.01 )       (0.01 )
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins                 0.02     0.02  
                       
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses 0.01                       0.01  
Lower (higher) operating expenses 0.01       0.04         (0.04 )       0.01  
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes                      
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 0.01       (0.03 )               (0.02 )
                       
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions       (0.01 )       0.01          
(Higher) lower interest expense                   (0.01 )   (0.01 )
                       
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate           0.01             0.01  
                       
All other / rounding (0.02 )         (0.01 )   0.01         (0.02 )
Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.08       0.26     0.17     0.07     (0.01 )   0.57  
                       
Items impacting comparability:                      
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (0.15 )                     (0.15 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                 0.05     0.05  
Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (0.07 )     $ 0.26     $ 0.17     $ 0.07     $ 0.04     $ 0.47  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations                      
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
                     
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream      
                     
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other Consolidated*
                     
Nine months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP earnings $ 86,599     $ 58,643     $ 41,511     $ 68,600     $ 1,656     $ 257,009  
                     
Items impacting comparability:                    
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (990 )       (500 )       (3,510 )   (5,000 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (783 )                 (783 )
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 164                   164  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                 1,096     1,096  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                 (230 )   (230 )
Nine months ended June 30, 2019 adjusted operating results 84,990     58,643     41,011     68,600     (988 )   252,256  
                     
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                    
                     
Upstream Revenues                    
Higher (lower) natural gas production 41,557                   41,557  
Higher (lower) crude oil production 3,930                   3,930  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (49,552 )                 (49,552 )
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (6,421 )                 (6,421 )
                     
Midstream Revenues                    
Higher (lower) operating revenues     8,613     9,023           17,636  
                     
Downstream Margins***                    
Impact of usage and weather             (2,481 )     (2,481 )
System modernization tracker revenues             2,888        2,888   
Regulatory revenue adjustments             771        771   
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins                 2,530      2,530   
                     
Operating Expenses                    
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (9,851 )                 (9,851 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses     5,058      (2,381 )   (6,322 )   750      (2,895 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,592      (1,633 )             (41 )
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (14,230 )   (4,544 )   (647 )   (821 )   435      (19,807 )
                     
Other Income (Expense)                    
(Higher) lower other deductions (1,125 )   (1,594 )       694      1,329      (696 )
(Higher) lower interest expense (1,566 )           935      (1,894 )   (2,525 )
                     
Income Taxes                    
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (3,143 )   (2,404 )   432      (166 )   (660 )   (5,941 )
                     
All other / rounding (943 )   676     (126 )   237     476     320  
Nine months ended June 30, 2020 adjusted operating results 45,238     62,815     47,312     64,335     1,978     221,678  
                     
Items impacting comparability:                    
Impairment of oil and gas properties (195,997 )                 (195,997 )
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties 53,489                   53,489  
Deferred tax valuation allowance (60,463 )       3,769         (76 )   (56,770 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                 (794 )   (794 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                 167     167  
Nine months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings $ (157,733 )   $ 62,815     $ 51,081     $ 64,335     $ 1,275     $ 21,773  
                     
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations 
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
Nine months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.00     $ 0.68     $ 0.48     $ 0.79     $ 0.01     $ 2.96  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.01 )       (0.01 )       (0.04 )   (0.06 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (0.01 )                   (0.01 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                 0.01     0.01  
Rounding                 0.01     0.01  
Nine months ended June 30, 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.98     0.68     0.47     0.79     (0.01 )   2.91  
                       
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
                       
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.48                     0.48  
Higher (lower) crude oil production 0.04                     0.04  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.57 )                   (0.57 )
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (0.07 )                   (0.07 )
                       
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues     0.10     0.10             0.20  
                       
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather             (0.03 )       (0.03 )
System modernization tracker revenues             0.03         0.03  
Regulatory revenue adjustments             0.01         0.01  
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins                 0.03     0.03  
                       
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.11 )                   (0.11 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses     0.06     (0.03 )   (0.07 )   0.01     (0.03 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.02     (0.02 )                
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.16 )   (0.05 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )       (0.23 )
                       
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions (0.01 )   (0.02 )       0.01     0.02      
(Higher) lower interest expense (0.02 )           0.01     (0.02 )   (0.03 )
                       
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.04 )   (0.03 )           (0.01 )   (0.08 )
                       
All other / rounding (0.02 )       0.01             (0.01 )
Nine months ended June 30, 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.52     0.72     0.54     0.74     0.02     2.54  
                       
Items impacting comparability:                      
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (1.63 )                   (1.63 )
Deferred tax valuation allowance (0.69 )       0.04             (0.65 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                 (0.01 )   (0.01 )
Rounding (0.01 )               0.01      
Nine months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (1.81 )   $ 0.72     $ 0.58     $ 0.74     $ 0.02     $ 0.25  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations 
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY   
AND SUBSIDIARIES   
                   
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)                  
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended 
  June 30,   June 30, 
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) 
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2020   2019   2020      2019  
Operating Revenues:                      
Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 139,661     $ 151,312     $ 650,320     781,059  
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 132,338     159,864     456,073       470,267  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 51,020     46,024     151,908       148,665  
  323,019     357,200     1,258,301       1,399,991  
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas 29,121     47,839     239,663       381,537  
Operation and Maintenance:                  
  Utility and Energy Marketing 43,950     39,607     138,931       132,082  
  Exploration and Production and Other 32,404     35,674     109,056       108,610  
  Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 24,298     28,675     77,488       80,857  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 21,381     21,506     67,268       68,046  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 73,232     71,072     226,062       200,990  
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 18,236         195,997        
  242,622     244,373     1,054,465       972,122  
                   
Operating Income 80,397     112,827     203,836       427,869  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Other Income (Deductions) 2,547     (1,456 )   (17,971 )     (16,977 )
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (27,140 )   (25,303 )   (77,853 )     (76,016 )
Other Interest Expense (1,420 )   (1,202 )   (4,863 )     (4,061 )
                   
Income Before Income Taxes 54,384     84,866     103,149       330,815  
                   
Income Tax Expense 13,134     21,113     81,376       73,806  
                   
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 41,250     $ 63,753     $ 21,773     $ 257,009  
                   
Earnings Per Common Share                  
Basic $ 0.47     $ 0.74     $ 0.25     $ 2.98  
Diluted $ 0.47     $ 0.73     $ 0.25     $ 2.96  
                   
Weighted Average Common Shares:                  
Used in Basic Calculation 87,966,289     86,306,434     86,966,448       86,208,766  
Used in Diluted Calculation 88,323,699     86,839,841     87,346,362       86,765,781  



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)  2020    2019
       
ASSETS      
Property, Plant and Equipment $ 11,710,155     $ 11,204,838  
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   6,088,803       5,695,328  
Net Property, Plant and Equipment   5,621,352       5,509,510  
       
Current Assets:      
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments   556,264       20,428  
Hedging Collateral Deposits   7,699       6,832  
Receivables - Net   136,438       139,956  
Unbilled Revenue   17,903       18,758  
Gas Stored Underground   14,356       36,632  
Materials and Supplies - at average cost   51,396       40,717  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs         2,246  
Other Current Assets   47,652       97,054  
Total Current Assets   831,708       362,623  
       
Other Assets:      
Recoverable Future Taxes   116,758       115,197  
Unamortized Debt Expense   12,724       14,005  
Other Regulatory Assets   160,294       167,320  
Deferred Charges   87,956       33,843  
Other Investments   144,584       144,917  
Goodwill   5,476       5,476  
Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   75,235       60,517  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   62,817       48,669  
Other   81       80  
Total Other Assets   665,925       590,024  
Total Assets $ 7,118,985     $ 6,462,157  
       
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES      
Capitalization:      
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity      
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and      
Outstanding - 90,943,652 Shares and 86,315,287 Shares, Respectively $ 90,944     $ 86,315  
Paid in Capital   999,057       832,264  
Earnings Reinvested in the Business   1,177,650       1,272,601  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (41,794 )     (52,155 )
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   2,225,857       2,139,025  
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs   2,628,782       2,133,718  
Total Capitalization   4,854,639       4,272,743  
       
Current and Accrued Liabilities:      
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper         55,200  
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt          
Accounts Payable   94,123       132,208  
Amounts Payable to Customers   18,772       4,017  
Dividends Payable   40,470       37,547  
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt   31,600       18,508  
Customer Advances   561       13,044  
Customer Security Deposits   15,226       16,210  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities   138,344       139,600  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   3,264       5,574  
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities   342,360       421,908  
       
Deferred Credits:      
Deferred Income Taxes   783,377       653,382  
Taxes Refundable to Customers   357,945       366,503  
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability   227,043       221,699  
Other Regulatory Liabilities   160,501       142,367  
Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities   127,237       133,729  
Asset Retirement Obligations   128,666       127,458  
Other Deferred Credits   137,217       122,368  
Total Deferred Credits   1,921,986       1,767,506  
Commitments and Contingencies          
Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 7,118,985     $ 6,462,157  


       
       
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
   
  Nine Months Ended
  June 30,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2020   2019
       
Operating Activities:      
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 21,773     $ 257,009  
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash
Provided by Operating Activities:		      
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 195,997      
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 226,062     200,990  
Deferred Income Taxes 116,332     111,123  
Stock-Based Compensation 9,716     16,144  
Other 5,645     7,964  
Change in:      
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue 4,045     (31,584 )
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 11,597     17,551  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 2,246     4,204  
Other Current Assets 49,312     11,972  
Accounts Payable (13,166 )   (16,132 )
Amounts Payable to Customers 14,755     11,152  
Customer Advances (12,483 )   (13,443 )
Customer Security Deposits (984 )   (8,902 )
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 6,774     36,040  
Other Assets (18,215 )   (34,594 )
Other Liabilities 4,464     1,061  
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 623,870     $ 570,555  
       
Investing Activities:      
Capital Expenditures $ (551,004 )   $ (587,442 )
Acquisition of Upstream Assets and Midstream Gathering Assets (27,050 )    
Other 4,126     (3,071 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (573,928 )   $ (590,513 )
       
Financing Activities:      
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ (55,200 )   $  
Dividends Paid on Common Stock (112,851 )   (109,875 )
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt 493,108      
Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock 161,704     (8,864 )
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ 486,761     $ (118,739 )
       
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 536,703     (138,697 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 27,260     233,047  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at June 30 $ 563,963     $ 94,350  


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30,   June 30,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2020   2019   Variance   2020 2019 Variance
Total Operating Revenues $ 131,228     $ 158,875     $ (27,647 )   $ 452,728     $ 467,853   $ (15,125 )
                   
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance:                  
General and Administrative Expense 13,968     15,628     (1,660 )   46,777     47,940   (1,163 )
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 46,157     47,714     (1,557 )   148,687     136,217   12,470  
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,952     2,453     499     8,994     7,705   1,289  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 3,371     3,885     (514 )   11,543     13,558   (2,015 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 39,372     40,055     (683 )   128,656     110,643   18,013  
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 18,236         18,236     195,997       195,997  
  124,056     109,735     14,321     540,654     316,063   224,591  
                   
Operating Income (Loss) 7,172     49,140     (41,968 )   (87,926 )   151,790   (239,716 )
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (395 )   (4 )   (391 )   (1,185 )   (12 ) (1,173 )
Interest and Other Income 142     272     (130 )   583     834   (251 )
Interest Expense (14,323 )   (13,850 )   (473 )   (42,543 )   (40,561 ) (1,982 )
                   
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (7,404 )   35,558     (42,962 )   (131,071 )   112,051   (243,122 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (970 )   9,046     (10,016 )   26,662     25,452   1,210  
Net Income (Loss) $ (6,434 )   $ 26,512     $ (32,946 )   $ (157,733 )   $ 86,599   $ (244,332 )
                   
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.07 )   $ 0.31     $ (0.38 )   $ (1.81 )   $ 1.00   $ (2.81 )
                   


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
 		 
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 		 
                                                                       
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
 		 
(UNAUDITED)
 		 
                                                                       
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
 		 
                                                                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30,   June 30,  
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2020   2019   Variance   2020 2019  Variance 
Revenues from External Customers $ 51,020     $ 46,024     $ 4,996     $ 151,908     $ 148,663     $ 3,245  
Intersegment Revenues 26,793     22,943     3,850     77,370     69,712       7,658  
Total Operating Revenues 77,813     68,967     8,846     229,278     218,375       10,903  
                         
Operating Expenses:                        
Purchased Gas 11     70     (59 )   1     884       (883 )
Operation and Maintenance 19,262     24,070     (4,808 )   62,207     68,610       (6,403
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,029     7,499     530     24,515     22,448       2,067  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 14,352     11,154     3,198     39,313     33,561       5,752  
  41,654     42,793     (1,139 )   126,036     125,503       533  
                         
Operating Income 36,159     26,174     9,985     103,242     92,872       10,370  
                         
Other Income (Expense):                        
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit (174 )   930     (1,104 )   (523 )   2,328       (2,851  
Interest and Other Income 1,763     1,517     246     4,851     4,018       833  
Interest Expense (7,773 )   (7,223 )   (550 )   (22,037 )   (22,009 )     (28
                         
Income Before Income Taxes 29,975     21,398     8,577     85,533     77,209       8,324  
Income Tax Expense 7,352     5,606     1,746     22,718     18,566       4,152  
Net Income $ 22,623     $ 15,792     $ 6,831     $ 62,815     $ 58,643     $ 4,172  
                         
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.26     $ 0.18     $ 0.08     $ 0.72     $ 0.68     $ 0.04  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended 
  June 30,   June 30, 
GATHERING SEGMENT 2020   2019   Variance   2020 2019     Variance  
Revenues from External Customers $     $     $     $     $ 2     $ (2
Intersegment Revenues 33,299     32,875     424     103,355     91,931       11,424  
Total Operating Revenues 33,299     32,875     424     103,355     91,933       11,422  
                         
Operating Expenses:                        
Operation and Maintenance 5,443     5,009     434     16,487     13,473       3,014  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 12     14     (2 )   50     62       (12
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,237     5,485     (248 )   15,655     14,836       819  
  10,692     10,508     184     32,192     28,371       3,821  
                         
Operating Income 22,607     22,367     240     71,163     63,562       7,601  
                         
Other Income (Expense):                        
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (71 )   (1 )   (70 )   (214 )   (85 )     (129
Interest and Other Income 41     173     (132 )   198     489       (291
Interest Expense (2,383 )   (2,288 )   (95 )   (6,762 )   (7,010 )     248  
                         
Income Before Income Taxes 20,194     20,251     (57 )   64,385     56,956       7,429  
Income Tax Expense 4,955     5,613     (658 )   13,304     15,445       (2,141
Net Income $ 15,239     $ 14,638     $ 601     $ 51,081     $ 41,511     $ 9,570  
                         
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $     $ 0.58     $ 0.48     $ 0.10  
                         
                       
                       
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                 
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                 
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
                 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30,
UTILITY SEGMENT 2020   2019   Variance 2020 2019 Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 124,390       $ 129,977       $ (5,587 )   $ 569,856     $ 648,624     $
 (78,768 )
Intersegment Revenues 2,647     2,944     (297 8,499     9,984     (1,485 )
Total Operating Revenues 127,037     132,921     (5,884 578,355     658,608     (80,253 )
                 
Operating Expenses:                
Purchased Gas 43,752     51,003     (7,251 247,869     328,119     (80,250 )
Operation and Maintenance 43,410     38,890     4,520   137,323     129,839     7,484  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 9,661     9,865     (204 30,295     31,229     (934 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,860     13,546     314   41,241     40,202     1,039  
  110,683     113,304     (2,621 456,728     529,389     (72,661 )
                 
Operating Income 16,354     19,617     (3,263 )   121,627     129,219     (7,592 )
                 
Other Income (Expense):                
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (5,811 )   (5,946 )   135     (24,962 )   (25,560 )   598  
Interest and Other Income 1,749     929     820     2,994     2,709     285  
Interest Expense (5,240 )   (5,793 )   553     (16,430 )   (17,950 )   1,520  
                 
Income Before Income Taxes 7,052     8,807     (1,755 )   83,229     88,418     (5,189 )
Income Tax Expense 798     1,445     (647 )   18,894     19,818     (924 )
Net Income $ 6,254     $ 7,362     $ (1,108 )   $ 64,335     $ 68,600     $ (4,265 )
                 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.07     $ 0.08     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.74     $ 0.79     $ (0.05 )
                 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30,   June 30,
ALL OTHER 2020   2019   Variance   2020 2019 Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 16,286     $ 22,189     $ (5,903 )   $ 83,445     $ 134,605     $ (51,160 )
Intersegment Revenues 341     681     (340 )   598     1,056     (458 )
Total Operating Revenues 16,627     22,870     (6,243 )   84,043     135,661     (51,618 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas 14,038     22,517     (8,479 )   75,222     130,853     (55,631 )
Operation and Maintenance 2,176     1,890     286     5,754     5,713     41  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 202     127     75     522     398     124  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 245     640     (395 )   653     1,176     (523 )
  16,661     25,174     (8,513 )   82,151     138,140     (55,989 )
                   
Operating Income (Loss) (34 )   (2,304 )   2,270     1,892     (2,479 )   4,371  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (69 )   (11 )   (58 )   (207 )   (143 )   (64 )
Interest and Other Income 202     387     (185 )   674     1,052     (378 )
Interest Expense (10 )   (3 )   (7 )   (52 )   (16 )   (36 )
                   
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 89     (1,931 )   2,020     2,307     (1,586 )   3,893  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 98     (487 )   585     775     (640 )   1,415  
Net Income (Loss) $ (9 )   $ (1,444 )   $ 1,435     $ 1,532     $ (946 )   $ 2,478  
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.02     $ 0.02     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.03  
           
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
CORPORATE 2020   2019   Variance   2020 2019 Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 95     $ 135     $ (40 )   $ 364     $ 244     $ 120  
Intersegment Revenues 1,094     1,165     (71 )   3,281     3,494     (213 )
Total Operating Revenues 1,189     1,300     (111 )   3,645     3,738     (93 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance 2,778     3,159     (381 )   8,920     9,910     (990 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 106     116     (10 )   343     351     (8 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 166     192     (26 )   544     572     (28 )
  3,050     3,467     (417 )   9,807     10,833     (1,026 )
                   
Operating Loss (1,861 )   (2,167 )   306     (6,162 )   (7,095 )   933  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (775 )   (647 )   (128 )   (2,326 )   (2,032 )   (294 )
Interest and Other Income 35,919     30,235     5,684     89,795     86,612     3,183  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (27,140 )   (25,303 )   (1,837 )   (77,853 )   (76,016 )   (1,837 )
Other Interest Expense (1,665 )   (1,335 )   (330 )   (4,688 )   (3,702 )   (986 )
                   
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 4,478     783     3,695     (1,234 )   (2,233 )   999  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 901     (110 )   1,011     (977 )   (4,835 )   3,858  
Net Income (Loss) $ 3,577     $ 893     $ 2,684     $ (257 )   $ 2,602     $ (2,859 )
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.04     $ 0.01     $ 0.03     $     $ 0.02     $ (0.02 )
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2020   2019   Variance   2020 2019 Variance
Intersegment Revenues $ (64,174 )   $ (60,608 )   $ (3,566 )   $ (193,103 )   $ (176,177 )   $ (16,926 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas (28,680 )   (25,751 )   (2,929 )   (83,429 )   (78,319 )   (5,110 )
Operation and Maintenance (35,494 )   (34,857 )   (637 )   (109,674 )   (97,858 )   (11,816 )
  (64,174 )   (60,608 )   (3,566 )   (193,103 )   (176,177 )   (16,926 )
                   
Operating Income                      
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Interest and Other Deductions (29,974 )   (29,290 )   (684 )   (87,649 )   (87,187 )   (462 )
Interest Expense 29,974     29,290     684     87,649     87,187     462  
Net Income (Loss) $     $     $     $     $     $  
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $     $     $     $     $     $  


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                       
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
          Increase           Increase
  2020   2019   (Decrease)   2020   2019   (Decrease)
                       
Capital Expenditures:                      
Exploration and Production $ 65,647 (1) $ 128,888 (3) $ (63,241 )   $ 294,990 (1)(2) $ 391,674 (3)(4) $ (96,684 )
Pipeline and Storage 41,494 (1) 35,489 (3) 6,005     124,131 (1)(2) 88,127 (3)(4) 36,004  
Gathering 21,289 (1) 17,926 (3) 3,363     46,200 (1)(2) 39,396 (3)(4) 6,804  
Utility 25,616 (1) 22,706 (3) 2,910     62,238 (1)(2) 58,363 (3)(4) 3,875  
Total Reportable Segments 154,046   205,009   (50,963 )   527,559   577,560   (50,001 )
All Other 16   82   (66 )   38   124   (86 )
Corporate 100   267   (167 )   420   369   51  
Total Capital Expenditures $ 154,162   $ 205,358   $ (51,196 )   $ 528,017   $ 578,053   $ (50,036 )


(1)   Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2020, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $26.5 million, $16.4 million, $6.5 million, and $8.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2020, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
     
(2)   Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2020.  These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.  These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2020.
     
(3)   Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $51.0 million, $14.0 million, $8.3 million, and $6.1 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
     
(4)   Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2019.  These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.  These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2019.

       

DEGREE DAYS                  
                   
              Percent Colder
              (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended June 30, Normal   2020   2019     Normal (1)   Last Year (1)
                   
Buffalo, NY 912   1,032   957   13.2        7.8     
Erie, PA 871   920   773   5.6        19.0     
                   
Nine Months Ended June 30,                  
                   
Buffalo, NY 6,491   6,002   6,654   (7.5 )     (9.8 )  
Erie, PA 6,057   5,381   5,899   (11.2 )     (8.8 )  
                   

(1)       Percents compare actual 2020 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2020 degree days to actual 2019 degree days.

                       
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                       
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
          Increase           Increase
  2020   2019   (Decrease)   2020   2019   (Decrease)
                       
Gas Production/Prices:                      
Production (MMcf)                      
Appalachia 52,043   50,766   1,277     161,965   140,954   21,011  
West Coast 468   494   (26 )   1,434   1,483   (49 )
Total Production 52,511   51,260   1,251     163,399   142,437   20,962  
                       
Average Prices (Per Mcf)                      
Appalachia $ 1.45   $ 2.21   $ (0.76 )   $ 1.80   $ 2.58   $ (0.78 )
West Coast 2.58   3.84   (1.26 )   3.98   5.55   (1.57 )
Weighted Average 1.46   2.22   (0.76 )   1.82   2.61   (0.79 )
Weighted Average after Hedging 1.92   2.36   (0.44 )   2.13   2.51   (0.38 )
                       
Oil Production/Prices:                      
Production (Thousands of Barrels)                      
Appalachia   1   (1 )   2   2    
West Coast 584   575   9     1,790   1,710   80  
Total Production 584   576   8     1,792   1,712   80  
                       
Average Prices (Per Barrel)                      
Appalachia $ 27.50   $ 55.45   $ (27.95 )   $ 50.28   $ 55.80   $ (5.52 )
West Coast 29.13   67.43   (38.30 )   47.40   65.01   (17.61 )
Weighted Average 29.12   67.41   (38.29 )   47.41   65.00   (17.59 )
Weighted Average after Hedging 50.70   62.92   (12.22 )   57.35   61.88   (4.53 )
                       
Total Production (MMcfe) 56,015   54,716   1,299     174,151   152,709   21,442  
                       
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:                      
General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.25   $ 0.29   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.27   $ 0.31   $ (0.04 )
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.82   $ 0.87   $ (0.05 )   $ 0.85   $ 0.89   $ (0.04 )
Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.70   $ 0.73   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.74   $ 0.72   $ 0.02  
                       


(1)   Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
     
(2)   Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.57 per Mcfe for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.55 per Mcfe for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
 
Hedging Summary for Remaining Three Months of Fiscal 2020 Volume     Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps          
Brent 385,000   BBL   $ 62.31 / BBL
NYMEX 81,000   BBL   $ 50.52 / BBL
Total 466,000   BBL   $ 60.26 / BBL
           
Gas Swaps          
NYMEX 23,010,000   MMBTU   $ 2.66 / MMBTU
DAWN 1,800,000   MMBTU   $ 3.00 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales 21,571,753   MMBTU   $ 2.13 / MMBTU
Total 46,381,753   MMBTU      
           
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume     Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps          
Brent 936,000   BBL   $ 59.45 / BBL
NYMEX 156,000   BBL   $ 51.00 / BBL
Total 1,092,000   BBL   $ 58.24 / BBL
           
Gas Swaps          
NYMEX 133,540,000   MMBTU   $ 2.61/ MMBTU
DAWN 600,000   MMBTU   $ 3.00 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars 25,850,000   MMBTU   $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales 50,040,640   MMBTU   $ 2.21 / MMBTU
Total 210,030,640   MMBTU      
           
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume     Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps          
Brent 300,000   BBL   $ 60.07 / BBL
NYMEX 156,000   BBL   $ 51.00 / BBL
Total 456,000   BBL   $ 56.97 / BBL
           
Gas Swaps          
NYMEX 79,590,000   MMBTU   $ 2.55 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars 2,350,000   MMBTU   $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,674,677   MMBTU   $ 2.23 / MMBTU
Total 122,614,677   MMBTU      
           
           
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps          
NYMEX 18,920,000   MMBTU   $ 2.48 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales 36,919,798   MMBTU   $ 2.25 / MMBTU
Total 55,839,798   MMBTU      
           
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps          
NYMEX 1,150,000   MMBTU   $ 2.45 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales 20,954,870   MMBTU   $ 2.25 / MMBTU
Total 22,104,870   MMBTU      
           
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume     Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200   MMBTU   $ 2.18 / MMBTU


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                       
Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)        
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
          Increase           Increase
  2020   2019   (Decrease)   2020   2019   (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated 20,877   20,755   122     98,145   107,423   (9,278 )
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 151,702   137,984   13,718     478,880   442,839   36,041  
Interruptible Transportation 757   309   448     2,002   1,974   28  
  173,336   159,048   14,288     579,027   552,236   26,791  
                       
Gathering Volume - (MMcf)                      
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
          Increase           Increase
  2020   2019   (Decrease)   2020   2019   (Decrease)
Gathered Volume - Affiliated 61,338   60,745   593     190,864   169,590   21,274  
                       
                       
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)                      
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
          Increase           Increase
  2020   2019   (Decrease)   2020   2019   (Decrease)
Retail Sales:                      
Residential Sales 11,312   9,895   1,417     56,943   60,581   (3,638 )
Commercial Sales 1,450   1,441   9     8,295   8,999   (704 )
Industrial Sales 106   151   (45 )   506   639   (133 )
  12,868   11,487   1,381     65,744   70,219   (4,475 )
Transportation 13,520   14,716   (1,196 )   59,233   65,914   (6,681 )
  26,388   26,203   185     124,977   136,133   (11,156 )
                       


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies.  The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes.  The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP. 

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability.  The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands except per share amounts) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 41,250     $ 63,753     $ 21,773     $ 257,009  
Items impacting comparability:              
Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) 18,236         195,997      
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (4,986 )       (53,489 )    
Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020         56,770      
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform             (5,000 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)     (1,020 )       (783 )
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness     214         164  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) (5,639 )   (1,420 )   794     1,096  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 1,184     298     (167 )   (230 )
Adjusted Operating Results $ 50,045     $ 61,825     $ 221,678     $ 252,256  
               
Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 0.47     $ 0.73     $ 0.25     $ 2.96  
Items impacting comparability:              
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) 0.15         1.63      
Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020         0.65      
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform             (0.06 )
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)     (0.01 )       (0.01 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other) (0.05 )   (0.01 )   0.01     0.01  
Rounding             0.01  
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.57     $ 0.71     $ 2.54     $ 2.91  

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items:  interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.  The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 41,250     $ 63,753     $ 21,773     $ 257,009  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 73,232     71,072     226,062     200,990  
Other (Income) Deductions (2,547 )   1,456     17,971     16,977  
Interest Expense 28,560     26,505     82,716     80,077  
Income Taxes 13,134     21,113     81,376     73,806  
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness     (1,020 )       (783 )
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 18,236         195,997      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,865     $ 182,879     $ 625,895     $ 628,076  
               
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment              
Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,511     $ 37,328     $ 142,555     $ 126,433  
Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 27,844     27,852     86,818     78,398  
Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 78,355     65,180     229,373     204,831  
Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 64,780     88,175     236,727     261,650  
Utility Adjusted EBITDA 30,214     33,163     162,868     169,421  
Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (1,484 )   (3,639 )   (3,073 )   (7,826 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,865     $ 182,879     $ 625,895     $ 628,076  

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Exploration and Production Segment              
Reported GAAP Earnings $ (6,434 )   $ 26,512     $ (157,733 )   $ 86,599  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 39,372     40,055     128,656     110,643  
Other (Income) Deductions 253     (268 )   602     (822 )
Interest Expense 14,323     13,850     42,543     40,561  
Income Taxes (970 )   9,046     26,662     25,452  
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness     (1,020 )       (783 )
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 18,236         195,997      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,780     $ 88,175     $ 236,727     $ 261,650  
               
Pipeline and Storage Segment              
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 22,623     $ 15,792     $ 62,815     $ 58,643  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 14,352     11,154     39,313     33,561  
Other (Income) Deductions (1,589 )   (2,447 )   (4,328 )   (6,346 )
Interest Expense 7,773     7,223     22,037     22,009  
Income Taxes 7,352     5,606     22,718     18,566  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,511     $ 37,328     $ 142,555     $ 126,433  
               
Gathering Segment              
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 15,239     $ 14,638     $ 51,081     $ 41,511  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,237     5,485     15,655     14,836  
Other (Income) Deductions 30     (172 )   16     (404 )
Interest Expense 2,383     2,288     6,762     7,010  
Income Taxes 4,955     5,613     13,304     15,445  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,844     $ 27,852     $ 86,818     $ 78,398  
               
Utility Segment              
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 6,254     $ 7,362     $ 64,335     $ 68,600  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,860     13,546     41,241     40,202  
Other (Income) Deductions 4,062     5,017     21,968     22,851  
Interest Expense 5,240     5,793     16,430     17,950  
Income Taxes 798     1,445     18,894     19,818  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,214     $ 33,163     $ 162,868     $ 169,421  
               
Corporate and All Other              
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 3,568     $ (551 )   $ 1,275     $ 1,656  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 411     832     1,197     1,748  
Other (Income) Deductions (5,303 )   (674 )   (287 )   1,698  
Interest Expense (1,159 )   (2,649 )   (5,056 )   (7,453 )
Income Taxes 999     (597 )   (202 )   (5,475 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,484 )   $