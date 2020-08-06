Partnerships | Nebraska Department of Education

Nebraska Arts Council: Stop here for information about the arts in Nebraska and grants that are available.

Nebraska Story Arts: They conduct events and outreach programs for schools, libraries and community agencies.

Nebraska Library Commission: A Nebraska site with many links to regional and statewide library resources.

Nebraska Humanities Council: This organization offers a variety of services from programs, grants, and speakers and ways to donate to support the council.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment: The mission of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment is to cultivate a legacy of stability, advocacy, and leadership for the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

Lincoln Children’s Museum: Lincoln Children’s Museum invites children to create, discover, and learn through the power of play.

Poetry Out Loud: This is a national poetry recitation competition and educational program that encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and performance.

Louder Than A Bomb: Great Plains: Hundreds of students from 40+ Nebraska and Iowa high schools spend hundreds of hours to create performance poetry

Nebraska Writers Collective: A non-profit organization that fosters personal empowerment and community-building in the Midwest through creative writing and performance poetry.

Institute for Holocaust Education: Provides quality Holocaust education programming across Nebraska and beyond. They offer resources and training for educators, as well as events for students and the general public.