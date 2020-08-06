Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTVCA, PTVCB) announces the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend per share will be payable September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 18, 2020.

