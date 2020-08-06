Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault & Violation Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                          

STATION: Middlesex Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/6/2020 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Soucy Lane, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Multiple Violations of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Valerie Calle                                               

AGE: 40

ATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/6/2020, at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a residence on Soucy Ln, Williamstown, VT for a report of a possible physical altercation. Upon investigation, Calle was taken into custody for violating several conditions of release and domestic assault. Calle was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer for the charges of Domestic Assault, and Violation of Conditions of release and transported to detox.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/20/2020 1230 hours        

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault & Violation Conditions of Release

