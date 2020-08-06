Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault & Violation Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A303322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/6/2020 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Soucy Lane, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Multiple Violations of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Valerie Calle

AGE: 40

ATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/6/2020, at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a residence on Soucy Ln, Williamstown, VT for a report of a possible physical altercation. Upon investigation, Calle was taken into custody for violating several conditions of release and domestic assault. Calle was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer for the charges of Domestic Assault, and Violation of Conditions of release and transported to detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/20/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

