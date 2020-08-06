Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault & Violation Conditions of Release
CASE#: 20A303322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/6/2020 1230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Soucy Lane, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Multiple Violations of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Valerie Calle
AGE: 40
ATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/6/2020, at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a residence on Soucy Ln, Williamstown, VT for a report of a possible physical altercation. Upon investigation, Calle was taken into custody for violating several conditions of release and domestic assault. Calle was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer for the charges of Domestic Assault, and Violation of Conditions of release and transported to detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/20/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
