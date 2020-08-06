Guardion Health Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), a specialty health sciences and nutrition therapy company, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter 2020 ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 following the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 pm Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.



What: Guardion Health Sciences second quarter 2020 financial results conference call. When: Wednesday, August 12, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. ET). Dial in Number: To access the live call, dial 800-353-6461 (US and Canada) or +1 334-323-0501 (International) and give the participant passcode 7353998. Webcast: To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section at https://guardionhealth.com . Call Replay: A phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here .

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.



Guardion is a specialty health sciences company that (i) develops medical foods and medical devices for the ocular health marketplace, and (ii) is developing nutraceuticals that the Company believes will provide medicinal and health benefits to consumers. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

