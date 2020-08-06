Ideal Power to Host Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT, 1:30 p.m. PDT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-248-8441 International dial-in number: 1-323-347-3612 Conference ID: 8018042

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact LHA Investor Relations at 1-212-838-3777.



The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140862 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on August 13, 2020 through September 13, 2020.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 8018042

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com .



Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA; Keith Fetter

T: 212-838-3777

IdealPowerIR@lhai.com



