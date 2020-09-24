Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Help a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Nebraska to Get Compensated-If He Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

"We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer-gets compensated--if prior to 1982 he had exposure to asbestos in the navy.” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer-gets compensated--if prior to 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-even if they smoked cigarettes. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and he served on a navy ship or submarine in the 1960s or 1970s. The compensation claim does not involve suing the navy. For more information-a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago and now has lung cancer and or their family members are urged to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer-and who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago to get involved and to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. What most Navy Veterans like this do not realize is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska. https://Nebraska.USNavyLungCancer.Com

Individuals in the state of Nebraska could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy or while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.