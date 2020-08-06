Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,013 in the last 365 days.

Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 24

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its meeting Monday, August 24, remotely via teleconference, in place of an in-person meeting. The public is invited to listen to the meeting online or by phone.

Primary topics for the August meeting include Executive Order 143 and a presentation by one of the Board members about his work with COVID-19 and environmental justice communities. Additional information, including the meeting agenda, will be made available on the Board’s website.

WHO:            Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

WHAT:          Board Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)

WHEN:          Monday, August 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. A public comment period will be held from 5-6 p.m.                         To sign up to provide comments, email ej@ncdenr.gov.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website:  https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e4071d11727a6e639ed13796e12e0c54a   Meeting number:  161 731 5807 Event password: 1894 Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 161 731 5807

The Board’s 16 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

# # #

You just read:

Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.