Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 24

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its meeting Monday, August 24, remotely via teleconference, in place of an in-person meeting. The public is invited to listen to the meeting online or by phone.

Primary topics for the August meeting include Executive Order 143 and a presentation by one of the Board members about his work with COVID-19 and environmental justice communities. Additional information, including the meeting agenda, will be made available on the Board’s website.

WHO: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

WHAT: Board Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)

WHEN: Monday, August 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. A public comment period will be held from 5-6 p.m. To sign up to provide comments, email ej@ncdenr.gov.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e4071d11727a6e639ed13796e12e0c54a Meeting number: 161 731 5807 Event password: 1894 Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 161 731 5807

The Board’s 16 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

# # #