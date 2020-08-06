Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MEP Bulletin August 7, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

SAVE THE DATE!

Nebraska Migrant Education Program Statewide Training

IRRC – shared by Jessica Castaneda

H2A mapping resource This is such a cool tool. It will help you see your current H2A work orders. You can see them on a map. Many of us are trying to pull these down and then put them on a map. This has already been done for you. Please take a look! https://spotlight.tcbmi.com/

Agri-business Partner

Proteus Jody Stutzman, Proteus announced 2,000 face masks are available to give to farm workers.  There is a possibility Proteus will receive more.  If you know of areas of need please contact Jody.  She currently is visiting all Proteus offices and can deliver the masks to the Proteus office nearest you.

Jody Stutzman Regional Director 2727 West 2nd Street Suite 229 Hastings, Nebraska 68901 Office: 402-462-0356| Cell: 402-705-3477 JodyS@proteusinc.net www.proteusinc.net

Article May be of Interest

