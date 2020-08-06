2020-08-06 13:31:57.547 $313,000 Winning Show Me Cash Ticket Sold in Kansas City

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$313,000 Winning Show Me Cash Ticket Sold in Kansas City

Paul Pellerin of Olathe, Kansas, recently won a $313,000 Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash jackpot. Pellerin won the jackpot prize after matching all five winning numbers drawn in the July 24 drawing: 9, 17, 18, 31 and 38. 

The winning ticket was sold at Phillips 66, 201 W. 6th St., in Kansas City.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is an estimated $301,000.

In FY19, players in Jackson County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $120 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $7.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $21.2 million went to education programs in the county.   

