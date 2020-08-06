Website ColdanInvestmentCompanyLtd.com Fraudulently Posing as DBO Licensee

The Department of Business Oversight (DBO) has been notified that the website www.coldaninvestmentcompanyltd.com has been using the business information of a DBO-licensed entity and investment adviser representative without their authorization or permission.

The website also falsely states that Coldan Investment Company, LTD, is licensed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The website claims that Coldan Investment Company, LTD, offers asset management, financial advisory, real estate, and project management services.

The DBO urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services. To check whether a financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DBO website at www.dbo.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.