North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in North Dakota to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste if He Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and you know he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — North Dakota US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in North Dakota or their family to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about compensation if the Veteran had heavy exposure to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the financial claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982.

"Most Navy Veterans or people who had heavy asbestos exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now have lung cancer are not aware the $30 billion asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma in North Dakota and nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran over 60 years old with lung cancer and you know he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-we think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Fargo, Bismark, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, West Fargo, Dickinson, Mandan or anywhere in North Dakota. https://NorthDakota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in North Dakota include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, public utility workers, welders, Camp Grafton, Minot Air Force Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base, machinists, mechanics, auto/truck repair technicians, and pipefitters. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in North Dakota. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.