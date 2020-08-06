National Association for Court Management (NACM) Announces New Leadership

The National Association for Court Management (NACM) has announced that Charleston L. Carter, trial court administrator for the 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County), has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for NACM for a term ending in 2021. According to a press release issued by NACM, Carter was one of three directors to be recognized by Immediate Past President Will Simmons and awarded the Lady Justice Pin for outstanding leadership and dedication to the association through service on NACM committees. Carter is a decorated court professional who serves as Chair of the Communications Committee. He completed the Certified Court Manager (CCM) program with the National Center for State Courts Institute for Court Management and recently completed the Institute for Court Management’s Public Relations course, according to the press release.

Charleston Carter received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University and has earned several certifications, including a Master of Certificate of Court Administration from Michigan State University and a Certification in Judicial Philosophy from Harvard University.

About NACM

The National Association for Court Management is a member organization dedicated to educating court professionals, providing a network of support, sharing information, and advocating on important court and justice system topics. NACM has over 1,700 members from the United States, Canada, Australia, and other countries and is the largest organization of court management professionals in the world with members from all levels and types of courts.