Filmmaker Spencer Shaver of Denver Discusses How Filmmakers Can Reduce the Industry's Negative Impact on the Environment
EINPresswire.com/ -- The film industry isn't an industry known for being environmentally friendly. For decades, films have been produced in a variety of environments, many of which have special needs to keep the flora and fauna thriving. Early filmmakers often left environmental sustainability out of the filming agenda. However, over the years, the industry has shifted more toward human and environmental sustainability. Filmmaker Spencer Shaver of Denver recently discussed how filmmakers can reduce the industry's negative impact on the unique ecosystems in which films are made.
"Environmental sustainability wasn't always a concept that was pushed among filmmakers," Spencer Shaver of Denver, "But, like many other industries, eco-friendly practices have become increasingly important over the years. As filmmakers, we're doing as much as possible to keep the environments in which we work safe."
Spencer Shaver of Denver explained that he and his fellow filmmakers are taking actions, small and large, to help the ecosystems in which they film to thrive. He stated that acts as simple as forbidding the sale and use of disposable plastic bottles at film sites have greatly reduced the amount of disposable plastic used.
"Viewers can't necessarily see what we're doing on their TVs," Spencer Shaver of Denver said. "But most of the lighting we use is LED and the vehicles we are using are hybrid. These are practices you wouldn't have seen just a decade ago."
Spencer Shaver of Denver stated that even some of the major blockbuster films have been filmed as sustainably as possible. For instance, Spiderman 2 is considered one of the most eco-friendly blockbuster films ever made. Spencer Shaver of Denver explained that filmmakers like himself are now focused on giving back to the environments and communities in which they film. Used items from the set are being donated to local communities instead of sent to landfills and other disposal areas. Even the leftovers of catered on-set meals are being sent to food donation programs.
"As filmmakers, we've taken it upon ourselves to improve our processes and conserve the environment," Spencer Shaver of Denver said. "However, we can also do more, and we will always strive to do so."
Spencer Shaver of Denver explained that filmmakers and the film industry as a whole can give back to communities by replanting plants and other resources once the set leaves. After all, hundreds of people are stepping on these natural landscapes day after day and week after week. Spencer Shaver of Denver finished by stating that the film industry is a consumeristic one, so those involved will have to do as much as they can on a daily basis to help minimize its negative impact on its surroundings.
Caroline Hunter
