Nastel announces the immediate availability of Nastel Navigator X
The only Product that combines Administration, Secure Self Service,Proactive Monitoring and Message Tracking for all Middleware in one Category Making Solution!PLAINVIEW, NY, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, the global leader of solutions covering middleware centric end-to-end Transaction Tracking and Application Performance Management (APM) for mission-critical applications across all environments, has announced today the immediate availability of Nastel Navigator X.
Enterprises use Nastel’s solutions to manage, monitor and track transactions of mission critical applications that rely on messaging middleware. Today these companies are looking to do more with less, driven by both cloud migrations, regulatory requirements, social and political changes including those related to COVID-19.
Nastel Technologies offers the only complete Middleware Management, Monitoring and Tracking solution in the market to help businesses fully optimize and exploit their investment in commercial and Open Source messaging middleware including IBM’s messaging stack, Tibco/EMS, Kafka, ActiveMQ RabbitMQ, JMS etc. It acts as a “Single source of truth” for the entire Middleware Estate with optional integration into any ESM, APM tools to help reduce customer issues and outages significantly.
“Out of the box, Navigator X provides automation, machine learning, and rapid deployment, saving time and money. This is a paradigm shifting, Category-Maker that will jump start significant business improvements for companies of all sizes” said Hari Mohanan, VP of Worldwide Sales at Nastel. “Add to that the Enterprise Grade security features that it comes with, makes your Middleware Environment virtually impenetrable” Mohanan added.
Nastel Navigator X is the best AIOps solution for messaging middleware. It is available in various cloud environments ranging from private – on premises, hybrid-cloud or public clouds. The solution provides, management, monitoring and self-service for DevOps and it drastically reduces the time and effort associated with managing complex messaging environments, as well as stripping potentially thousands of FTE hours out of cloud migrations.
Designed for development, operations, QA testing, GRC and the business side of applications, Nastel Navigator X is the one stop solution to improve Time-To-Market (TTM), reduce MTTR, lower MTBF, simplify regulatory reporting and improve user experience.
“We know this sounds like a lot in one solution, but this is exactly the benefits our customers are achieving on a daily basis.” said Albert Mavashev CTO of Nastel. “We’ve spent 25 years building the perfect solution for today, and while we never expected the pandemic, the need for Navigator X is even greater now that the focus is on saving money, rapidly deploying complex updates and allowing remote workers secure access to critical systems”
“About 20% of our entire IT budget is spent on the systems and configuration needed to interconnect all of our processes into highly performing business apps for our customers. Before Navigator X we used to ignore all of that investment when it came to operations and built an entirely separate monitoring and analysis platform at immense cost. Using Nastel we have been able to move to a system that dynamically understands how business flows through our stack, and this has significantly improved root cause analysis and virtually eliminated war room meetings, and we are spending less overall” said an unnamed source at a major bank.
To see what Nastel Navigator X can deliver please visit.
Nastel has also created a data-lake of COVID-19 data from a range of global public data sources, and created additional calculations to allow you to visualize and share your own graphs and tables with your own apps and websites. You can use this here.
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Nastel is privately held and profitable since inception. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator (formerly known as AutoPilot on Demand) for multi-middleware management.
