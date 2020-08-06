Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,953 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 676 Reopened in Both Directions Following Barge Removal at Bridge over Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound Interstate 676 reopened this afternoon in Center City Philadelphia following the relocation of three barges that were lodged on the north side of the interstate bridge over the Schuylkill River, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

As a safety precaution, PennDOT closed I-676 in both directions and the associated ramps between the Broad Street (Route 611) and Interstate 76 interchanges on Tuesday afternoon (August 4), after three barges were displaced from its moorings on the Schuylkill River near the Art Museum.

The barges were being used by the Army Corps of Engineers and its contractor to dredge portions of the waterway above the Fairmount Dam. During Tropical Storm Isaias, the barges were pushed downstream and rested against and under the I-676 Bridge.

PennDOT inspected the structure on Wednesday (August 5) using a bridge crane with an articulating boom that curled under the deck to enable engineers to examine the bearings, the bridge beam that came in contact with the barge, and all connections to make sure the bridge was structurally sound.

Despite no serious damage to the bridge, PennDOT kept I-676 and the associated ramps closed until the water receded and the Army Corps of Engineers and its contractor safely towed the barges upstream to their original location.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # # Barge Removal 1.jpg

You just read:

Interstate 676 Reopened in Both Directions Following Barge Removal at Bridge over Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.