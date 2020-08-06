Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New highway signs to welcome travelers to North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has begun the process of replacing welcome signs across the state.

The design features the new state logo and includes the first photo background used on a North Dakota welcome sign. The photo highlights the beauty of the North Dakota Badlands and was taken at Wind Canyon in the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

“We are very proud of our state and these welcome signs are part of the first impression for visitors to North Dakota,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “The signs will provide a fresh new look for travelers and better represent the spirit of North Dakota.”

The first sign was replaced yesterday on Interstate 94 at the Montana border near Beach. The remaining four signs will be replaced over the next few weeks.

The initial five major entry point sign locations include:

  • I-94 at the Montana border
  • US 2 at the Montana border
  • I-94 at the Minnesota border
  • I-29 at the South Dakota border
  • I-29 at the Canadian border

Plans to replace all signs at entry points on state highways are currently underway and expected to be in place by Fall of 2021.

