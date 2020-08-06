Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee information for Richter vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

6 August 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the July 2020 retirement of Judge Roy L. Richter.

There are 19 applicants, of whom five report they are female and two report they are minority applicants. Seven are employed outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Eight applicants work in the public sector, nine work in the private sector and two work in both. Of those in the private sector, four work in solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, six are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 51.6 years.

Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mooney, the commission announces it will interview all 19 applicants:

Deborah J. Alessi Kelly C. Broniec Thomas C. Clark II Robert W. Cornejo Kathleen S. Hamilton Douglas W. King Joseph B. Kloecker Jr. Ellen S. Levy Fredrick J. Ludwig Jeffery T. McPherson Darrell E. Missey Michael W. Noble Eric S. Peterson Michael D. Quinlan David E. Roland John P. Torbitzky David R. Truman M. Celeste Vossmeyer Carl M. Ward

The commission is expected to conduct interviews Thursday and Friday, September 3 and 4, 2020, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. Given fluctuating conditions and COVID-19 health considerations, the commission will announce at a later date how it will conduct the interviews and how the public can access them. The commission is expected to meet after interviews conclude to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676