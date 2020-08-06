Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,849 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State’s Office Provides Free Car Hangtags to Help Prevent Heat Related Child Deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett is providing free car hangtags to help prevent heat-related child deaths in cars while simultaneously making it even easier to register to vote.

“We are passionate about the health and wellbeing of our fellow Tennesseans,” Secretary Hargett said. “Our office created hangtags that not only could be used to save a life of a child, but also provide an easy reminder to register to vote.”

On average, every ten days, a child dies from heatstroke in a car. In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car.

Secretary Hargett worked with Representative Scott Cepicky and the Tennessee General Assembly to create these hangtags designed to increase voter registration and help save Tennessee children's lives.

“It is heartbreaking to lose a child and even more so when it could be prevented with more awareness,” said Representative Scott Cepicky. “Our hope is the hangtag serves as a visual reminder to check the backseat for a child before locking your car.”

The office of Secretary of State Tre Hargett created 500,000 hangtags with a QR code that, with one click, takes Tennesseans to the Online Voter Registration system and reminds drivers to check the backseat for children before leaving a parked car.

The hangtags will be distributed statewide through partnerships with the Tennessee Hospital Association to distribute to birthing and children’s hospitals, the Tennessee Department of Health’s county health departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

For more information about the program, please call the Secretary of State’s office at 615-741-2819.

You just read:

Secretary of State’s Office Provides Free Car Hangtags to Help Prevent Heat Related Child Deaths

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.