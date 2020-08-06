With the August 15 deadline on the horizon, the Minnesota Department of Revenue offers tips for property tax refund filers

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds homeowners and renters to file for their 2018 property tax refund before the Aug. 15, 2020 deadline. Additionally, the 2019 property tax refund season is open and claims for 2019 refunds can be filed from now until August 15, 2021. Renters have started receiving their 2019 refunds and homeowners can expect to start seeing their refunds at the end of August.

“We know that especially this year, property tax refunds will be important and can provide needed financial help for families across Minnesota,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “We want to remind the more than 916,000 eligible homeowners and renters to make claims for their 2018 property tax refunds before the August 15 deadline. For 2019 property tax refund filers, you have more time; but the sooner you file the sooner you can expect to receive your refund.”

Last year, Minnesotans received over $774 million in property tax refunds, with the average refund of nearly $960 for homeowners and over $690 for renters.

Taxpayers should keep these tips in mind as they file for property tax refunds.

Find out if you qualify for a property tax refund. Renters and homeowners that meet certain requirements may be eligible. Visit our website to see if you qualify or type property tax refund into the Search box .

Homeowners can file for free . Eligible homeowners can use the department’s electronic filing system to file their property tax refund for free. Visit our website to see if you qualify to use this free service.

Include the right information. Renters should make sure to include their Certificate of Rent Paid form issued by their landlord in January. Homeowners should make sure to use the information from their property tax statements issued by their county each spring.

Direct deposit. Direct deposit is the most secure way to get your refund. Make sure your banking information is active and up-to-date when filing your return.

Track your refund. You can track where your property tax refund is in the process by using our Where’s My Refund? system . The system will show you which of the four stages your refund is in and whether you need to take any action to allow us to complete the processing of your refund. You will see the date your refund was issued when it is finished processing.

Check out our short tax tip video about filing for your property tax refund .

Senior citizens in need of property tax relief may qualify for the Property Tax Deferral for Senior Citizens which allows them to defer a portion of the property taxes they owe each year. Learn more about the Property Tax Deferral for Senior Citizens.

Each tax return is different and we review every return to verify the information on the return. Returns may take longer to review and process than in prior years because of the increase in attempted refund fraud, so do not spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account. The department will take the time necessary to review property tax returns to make sure taxpayer dollars are not getting into the hands of criminals through scams, stolen personal information, and identity theft.

