J. Craig Holding Corp. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Bassil Aish as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- J. Craig Holding Corp., fka Ultra Pure Water Technologies, Inc. (OTC: UPWT), an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets, today introduces Dr. Bassil Aish as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.



Bassil Aish is a well accomplished Sports Medicine and Family Medicine MD based in Huntington Beach, California. He is a former UCLA Team Physician and 2-time Emmy award winner (Fox Sports/ESPN "Sport Science"). Dr. Aish graduated UC Berkeley with honors (Economics/Health Economics), George Washington Medical School, and UCLA Professor post UCLA medical training and school of public health. He has a wide array of humanitarian efforts worldwide which include areas of youth sports and international trade.

Dr. Bassil Aish commented, “Its an honor to be apart of JCHC and assisting in the growth of this emerging small cap company. I have spent my life going through the details – in medicine as a physician and within a business structure there is an ever-present temptation to jump from A to Z. J. Craig Holding’s philosophy is about the details of operational change, having the experience and resources to navigate from A to B, B to C, C to D and all the way through the alphabet. Success in a skyscraper comes from a strong base.”

“Dr. Aish is specialized in business acquisition and transition in early phase companies, especially in biotechnology, health and novel concept organizations. Dr. Aish has been an officer at J. Craig Holding for 2 years”, added Jerry Craig, CEO. “He brings a great deal of credibility and expertise to our organization and is highly respected within the medical field and among collegiate and professional sports athletes. “

J. Craig Holding Corp. will continue to announce company directors, its board of advisors and its holdings over the coming days, weeks and months. Our preliminary businesses will be in the sporting equipment and technology industries.

About Dr. Aish

As a double board-certified family and sports physician, Bassil Aish, MD offers his more than 20 years of clinical experience to the families and athletes of Orange County at Beach Physicians Medical Group in Huntington Beach, California.

After completing his undergraduate degree at the University of California, Berkeley, Dr. Aish earned his medical degree for the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC. He went on to serve his internship and residency at UCLA Medical Center, where he also completed rigorous fellowship training.

A prominent sports medicine practitioner, Dr. Aish has served as the UCLA team physician and as a US National team physician. He also provides the Huntington Beach High School and Golden West College sports teams with expert medical care.

Dr. Aish is a two-time Emmy Award winner for his work as the chief medical advisor on the top-rated television program "Sports Science."

About J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT)

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

