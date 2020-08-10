Sunny Bay Introduces New Neck Wrap in Cotton to Provide Hotter Therapeutic Pain Relief
Natural cotton materials protect skin, retain heat longer, and are easy to cleanFEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEDERAL WAY, Wash., June 29, 2020 -- Sunny Bay, a trusted manufacturer and retailer of effective pain relief wraps and pads, today announced the introduction of its newest microwavable wrap composed of natural cotton materials for hot or cold neck pain relief. The product’s launch comes trailing strong customer demand for a wrap that could provide hotter therapeutic relief than the company’s top selling fleece wraps.
Designers focused primarily on comfort, durability, and functionality along with its signature style. To meet the company’s stringent requirements, its new cotton neck heating pads have been composed of thick stretchable cotton fabric for optimal ergonomics and benefits. While both the company’s fleece and cotton wraps protect the user’s skin, natural cotton materials deliver hotter therapeutic benefits for individuals with less skin sensitivity.
Measuring 7 inches by 26 inches, the wrap’s large coverage area, currently unmatched by any portable neck heating wrap on the market, can extend to some of the hardest to reach areas across the neck, shoulders, and back, ideally suitable for those with larger body frames. Wraps are also reusable and easy to clean, with chambers filled with flax seed to enable flexibility while ensuring the filling stays put and does not shift. A built-in strap can also secure the wrap around the neck for hands-free pain relief. All Sunny Bay wraps are made in the U.S.A.
“At Sunny Bay, we’re always looking to address customer demand and feedback. That’s why we’re thrilled to finally launch a hotter alternative to our top selling fleece wraps,” stated Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. “Preliminary customer response has been outstanding, with reviewers praising product quality, style, and durability along with its effectiveness in relaxing sore muscles and joints.” To learn more about the company’s new cotton therapeutic wrap, visit sunny-bay.com.
About Sunny Bay
Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.
Contact: Sam Wright, CEO
Sunny Bay
253.678.1361
info@sunshine-pillows.com
www.sunny-bay.com
