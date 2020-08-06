Founder of JAMAC Jarod Machinga Recently Featured in Exclusive Online Interview With Ideamensch
Entrepreneur and investor Jarod Machinga recently sat down for an exclusive one on one interview with IdeamenschHOPEWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jarod Machinga is proud to announce that his online interview with Ideamensch is now live. As the owner and operator of JAMAC - a New Jersey-based construction company, Machinga takes the time to delve into the evolution of his business.
Outside of providing background on his unique career path, Machinga's Ideamensch article also spotlights some of the key habits and practices that have contributed to his success over the years. He describes, for example, what drew him to the field, how he makes his days productive, how he brings his ideas to life, and what industry trends have currently captured his attention.
"I work very hard", states Machinga. "Although many people think the things I do seem easy, it’s only because I make them look easy by planning, executing, modifying and not complaining when things don’t go as planned. I am always thinking and working toward my goals."
As someone who values persistence and determination, Jarod Machinga is a prime example of the importance of goal setting. Jarod Machinga's full feature piece can be found in the “Interviews” section of Ideamensch—an online publication dedicated to spotlighting the stories and ideas of today’s most influential entrepreneurs.
For those interested in reading Jarod’s interview, please visit: https://ideamensch.com/jarod-machinga/
About Jarod Machinga
Having been born into a construction family, it was only natural that Jarod Machinga pursue a similar career path. While obtaining his Bachelor's of Science from the College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State College), Machinga purchased his first investment property. Performing extensive renovations fueled his passion for the real estate landscape and he spent the next twenty years gaining relevant industry experience before making the move to commercial properties. He is now the proud owner of JAMAC construction.
