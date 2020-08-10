Naturepedic Excels in Getting Ready For Baby’s Groundbreaking “The Mattress Still Matters” Investigative Report
Leading organic mattress manufacturer Naturepedic ranks number one in transparency and material safety tests in new crib mattress report.
This report represents great hope for change in the mattress industry. It's reassuring to know there are organizations out there that are really getting behind holding manufacturers accountable.”CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naturepedic’s GOTS-certified Organic Baby Crib Mattress checks all the boxes for full material transparency and the use of safer, non-hazardous materials. This is the conclusion in the latest “The Mattress Still Matters: Protecting Babies and Toddlers from Toxic Chemicals While They Sleep,” an investigative study released last week by nonprofits Clean & Healthy New York and the Ecology Center, who are leaders of the Getting Ready for Baby coalition. The Getting Ready for Baby coalition comprises over 90 respected environmental organizations.
— Barry A. Cik, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic
The report cracks down on the chemical hazards and lack of transparency flooding the crib mattress industry, analyzing 227 web pages from 37 different companies and testing 13 crib mattresses to determine if they use, and are transparent about using, chemicals of concern. The key chemicals of concern are PVC (Vinyl), Plasticizers (Phthalates), PFAS (perfluorinated compounds), Polyurethane Foam, Flame Retardants / Antimony/ Modacrylic, Antimicrobials, and VOCs.
As a result, Naturepedic was the only company to succeed both in being fully transparent, completely matching component claims, and only utilizing safer materials. See page 21 of the report for the full “Disclosure and Test Results of Chemicals of Concern” comparison chart.
Barry A. Cik, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, remarks that, “This represents great hope for change in the overall mattress industry. It’s reassuring to know there are organizations out there that are really getting behind holding manufacturers accountable and are working toward a toxic-free future, especially when it comes to the health and safety of babies, and the peace of mind of their parents.”
Other key highlights of the report show that the majority of companies, 52%, did not disclose most or all of their materials, and 22% of companies had significant gaps on their websites. Included, the majority of crib mattresses are waterproofed with either vinyl, which contains plasticizers, or are waterproofed with perfluorinated chemicals.
“A policy to ban hazardous chemicals, implementing higher industry standards, and enforcing accountability checks are key ways government, retailers and manufacturers can take action,” states Cik, “Without it, greenwashing claims with no certifiable backing and insufficient transparency will only be perpetuated. Besides the chemicals themselves, greenwashing claims are the biggest threats to the health and safety of consumers,” he remarks.
In addition to achieving, and exceeding, the highest standard in the crib mattress industry regarding GOTS organic status, non-toxicity standards and eliminating inappropriate chemicals and materials, Naturepedic also excels at hygiene safety to make crib mattresses easy-to-clean without using potentially toxic chemicals. In particular, some crib mattress manufacturers do not waterproof their mattresses, which easily results in microbial contamination at the surface as well as below the surface of the mattress. Then, separately, Naturepedic also eliminates the use of potentially allergenic materials, in particular latex, in its crib mattresses. Materials, like latex, that are known to be allergenic, even if manufacturers attempt to remove the allergenic particles, should not be used in baby products. There is no latex in any Naturepedic baby or children products.
Naturepedic maintains the most certifications, recommendations, awards, and advocacy associations in the marketplace, always working to drive educational awareness for their customers, “Consumers have the purchasing power to change an industry,” states Cik, “And if key organizations continue to release revealing reports such as this one, I’m confident we can make a dent in the push for transparency, so consumers, armed with full company disclosure, have the ability to bring about the necessary changes.”
To read the full report on the brands, criteria, and chemicals tested in “The Mattress Still Matters,” head to www.gettingready4baby.org. For Naturepedic media inquiries, please contact Sara White at sara@adinnyc.com or 914.621.1323.
About Naturepedic:
Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to transform lives through safer, healthier organic-based products. Naturepedic created the first and only organic baby crib mattress designed with a patented food-grade waterproof surface made from non-GMO sugarcane and with breathability options. As well, Naturepedic has led the industry by introducing organic mattresses specifically designed for different ages of children, Naturepedic is also highly sought-after for luxury highly comfortable organic mattresses for adults. The Naturepedic mattresses for adults are widely considered the most comfortable mattresses because, instead of sleeping on a petroleum-based mattress which can make you hot and sweaty, the organic cotton fabrics, organic cotton fill, organic wool, and other more comfortable materials in a Naturepedic mattress make for a more comfortable night’s sleep. As such, Naturepedic not only supports an organic holistic healthier lifestyle while protecting the environment, but Naturepedic also provides highly comfortable and enjoyable products.
Naturepedic products are certified to the MADE SAFE Standard, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Greenguard Gold Standard, UL Formaldehyde-Free Standard, Forest Stewardship Council/Rainforest Alliance Standard, and others. Naturepedic is recommended and has won awards from leading environmental organizations like American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC), Clean Production Action, Sustainable Furnishings Council, The Ecology Center, Zero Toxics Product Registry, EWG (Environmental Working Group), Sustainable Furnishings Council, Practice Greenhealth, AllergyKids Foundation, Healthy Child Healthy World, Kids For Saving Earth, and others. Naturepedic supports and works with advocacy groups like 1% For the Planet, Women’s Voices for the Earth, Toxic Free Future For Our Children, Green America, PETA, Organic Trade Association, and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Learn more at www.naturepedic.com
