Statement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Lebanon

August 6, 2020

Washington, DC: Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement:

“In the aftermath of the terrible tragedy in Lebanon, it is time for national unity - to overcome this disaster, as well as to address the deep economic and social crisis that the country continues to face. It is also a time for the international community and the friends of Lebanon to step up to help the country in this moment of urgent need.

“The IMF is exploring all possible ways to support the people of Lebanon. It is essential to overcome the impasse in the discussions on critical reforms and put in place a meaningful program to turn around the economy and build accountability and trust in the future of the country.”