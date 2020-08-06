Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,951 in the last 365 days.

Statement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Lebanon

August 6, 2020

Washington, DC: Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement:

“In the aftermath of the terrible tragedy in Lebanon, it is time for national unity - to overcome this disaster, as well as to address the deep economic and social crisis that the country continues to face. It is also a time for the international community and the friends of Lebanon to step up to help the country in this moment of urgent need.

“The IMF is exploring all possible ways to support the people of Lebanon. It is essential to overcome the impasse in the discussions on critical reforms and put in place a meaningful program to turn around the economy and build accountability and trust in the future of the country.”

IMF Communications Department
MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Wafa Amr

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

You just read:

Statement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Lebanon

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.