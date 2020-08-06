Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,951 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites families to back-to-school fishing event at Bray Conservation Area

ROLLA, Mo. – Young anglers and their families will have opportunities to ring in the school year with a catch-and-release fishing event on Aug. 13.

On that date, from 6-8 p.m., the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter will host a back-to-school fishing event at the Bray (Marguerite) Conservation Area, which is located in Phelps County near Rolla at 14220 CR 7000 (Bridge School Road). This event, which is catch-and-release only, is for elementary school and high school students and their families.

People can register for this event at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173975

“The Missouri Department of Conservation is very education-minded,” said MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke. “We work with schools all across the state to help them use concepts of nature in the classroom through the Discover Nature Schools program. Education and nature go hand-in-hand.”

During the Aug. 13 event, MDC staff and master naturalists will provide information about fish identification, native plants, and how people can connect with nature.

More information about this event can be obtained by calling MDC’s Rolla Office at 573-368-2225 or by e-mailing Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC invites families to back-to-school fishing event at Bray Conservation Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.