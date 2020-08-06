MDC invites families to back-to-school fishing event at Bray Conservation Area

ROLLA, Mo. – Young anglers and their families will have opportunities to ring in the school year with a catch-and-release fishing event on Aug. 13.

On that date, from 6-8 p.m., the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter will host a back-to-school fishing event at the Bray (Marguerite) Conservation Area, which is located in Phelps County near Rolla at 14220 CR 7000 (Bridge School Road). This event, which is catch-and-release only, is for elementary school and high school students and their families.

People can register for this event at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173975

“The Missouri Department of Conservation is very education-minded,” said MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke. “We work with schools all across the state to help them use concepts of nature in the classroom through the Discover Nature Schools program. Education and nature go hand-in-hand.”

During the Aug. 13 event, MDC staff and master naturalists will provide information about fish identification, native plants, and how people can connect with nature.

More information about this event can be obtained by calling MDC’s Rolla Office at 573-368-2225 or by e-mailing Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.