MDC invites kids to free fishing day at Roaring River State Park

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Young anglers will have opportunities to fish for free at Kids’ Fishing Day, Aug. 15 at Roaring River State Park. This event is co-sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Kids’ Fishing Day will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. At this event, an area of the park will be designated as a fishing area for youths age 15 and under. Children in that age range can pick up free trout tags at the Roaring River park store any time on Aug. 14 or all day on the day of the event. MDC staff and volunteers will be available to assist the young anglers. All anglers must bring their own equipment and bait. Parents are welcome to assist kids, too, but only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves.

For more information, call MDC’s Roaring River Hatchery at 417-847-2430 or e-mail Roaring River Hatchery Manager Paul Spurgeon at paul.spurgeon@mdc.mo.gov.

