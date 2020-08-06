Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Latest News: Library Recipient of Two Major Gifts to Reimagine Visitor Experience, Enhance Photography Collections

A major gift by Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation in Los Angeles will support the effort to reimagine the visitor experience at the Library of Congress. The foundation also announced that it is donating 1,000 photographic prints by about 250 contemporary photographers from its Annenberg Space for Photography exhibitions to the national library’s collections.

