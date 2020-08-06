The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) Announces Torey Carter-Conneen as New Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is excited to announce the selection of Torey Carter-Conneen as its new chief executive officer.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee of the American Society of Landscape Architects, we are thrilled to have Torey join us," said ASLA President Wendy Miller, FASLA. "Torey brings to ASLA a wealth of experience in organizational management and strategic planning, a fresh outlook, tremendous energy, and a lifetime of committed advocacy for a more just society. From the climate crisis, to racial injustice, to diversity and inclusion – Torey has the strategic vision necessary to tackle the tough issues facing the Society, the profession, and the entire design industry. Torey is, without a doubt, the creative, innovative, committed leader we need at this moment to move the Society and the profession forward.”

Torey has nearly 25 years of experience and expertise in strategic organizational development, tactical implementation, financial stewardship and administrative leadership. He has a proven track record as an innovator and thought leader in the association world, with an aptitude for pioneering strategies to shape organizational priorities, ensure financial stability, and invigorate member recruitment and retention programs.

“At this very important moment in our country and our world, it is essential that we work together to solve our biggest problems – bridging deep, tribal divisions, creating new opportunities and rebuilding a sense of community at a time of fear and isolation. It is going to take innovative and thoughtful solutions to tightly weave the fabric of our society back together. ASLA is an organization with a rich history and significant role to play leading this work, both in the design world and beyond it,” said Carter-Conneen. “I’m honored, humbled and incredibly excited to help the Society and the landscape architecture profession forge a new path forward to effectively address the growing challenges of the climate crisis, the urgent need for racial and social justice, and the stark realities and disruption of social norms caused by a global pandemic.”

"I want to thank the Executive Committee for welcoming me so warmly to the ASLA family and I look forward to contributing my expertise and experience to this esteemed and vibrant organization.”

Torey will assume his duties as CEO on Monday, August 31.

About Torey Carter-Conneen

Torey's executive leadership roles have included Acting President & CEO, Senior Vice President, COO and CFO for companies ranging in size from $7mm to $750mm in annual revenues and staff of nearly four hundred. Torey most recently served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. Prior to his leadership at AILA, Torey was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Center For American Progress (CAP), COO and later Acting President and CEO at the LGBTQ Victory Fund and Institute, Divisional Controller of MV Transportation – a privately held North American transportation management corporation – and an Auditor at a CPA firm.

Torey is a graduate of the University of Maryland Global Campus where he obtained an M.B.A. with a concentration on global business management and emerging markets. He also holds degrees in economics and accounting from George Mason University. Torey is also a volunteer member of ASAE’s Executive Management Professional Advisory Council and sits on the board of Shepherd’s Table - a community organization in Silver Spring, Maryland, providing food and support to people most in need.

Torey and his husband Mike are fathers to two amazing children, Drew and Aiden.

