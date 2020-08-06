Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PRIMED Medical Products Announces Plan to Establish Major Medical Manufacturing Facility in Canada

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMED Medical Products (PRIMED) has today announced its intent to establish a new major medical manufacturing facility in Canada. The company is currently in the process of site-selection to determine the best place for this domestic production hub and Centre of Excellence for North American personal protective equipment (PPE) production.

PRIMED is a dynamic, global leader in the manufacturing and supply of single-use medical PPE, including face masks, gowns and examination gloves. Headquartered in Edmonton, PRIMED currently employs over 1000 people globally. To date, all PRIMED's wholly-owned manufacturing facilities are outside of Canada. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, PRIMED has been able to serve its acute care partners at significantly elevated levels and continues to work towards further strengthening its supply chain by investing in Canadian manufacturing.

"PRIMED is thrilled to be moving forward with our own "Made in Canada Solution", said David Welsh, Chief Executive Officer of PRIMED. "Now is the time to add to our production capacity and do it right here at home. Enhancing the ability to readily and securely supply our Canadian based customers with Personal Protective Equipment is a corporate priority."

PRIMED expects to have the location identified in the coming weeks. Operations will commence by the Fall of 2020. An additional 40-50 jobs will be created through this expansion. The facility will produce both ASTM rated surgical masks and N95 respirators in a phased scale-up process.

"We are the supplier of choice for Canadian acute care and a global leader in PPE manufacturing," stated Welsh. "We have been there for Canadians and our partners around the globe in this difficult time and will continue to work towards enhancing the stability of the PPE supply."

About PRIMED Medical Products

Founded in 1995, PRIMED has established itself as the leading supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Canada. The company's products are found in nearly every hospital in Canada as well as hundreds throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. For three years running (2018, 2019, 2020), PRIMED was recognized by professional services network Deloitte as one of "Canada's Best Managed Companies." It was also selected in 2018 and 2019 as one of "Alberta's Top 75 Employers" by Mediacorp Canada.

For further information:
Jeremy Johnson-Silvers, Assistant to the CEO
Phone: 780-497-7600
Email: Jeremy.Johnson@primed.ca  

